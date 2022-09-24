Who is ‘Fat Leonard?’ Navy corruption scheme mastermind captured in Venezuela weeks after escaping San Diego house arrest

Leonard Francis, also known as 'Fat Leonard,' was apprehended in Venezuela on Tuesday, September 20, after being on the run for over two weeks.

According to the US Marshals Service, Leonard, the Navy corruption scheme mastermind, was detained at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Caracas, Venezuela. This was while he was attempting to board a flight to travel through Mexico and Cuba.

Supervisory Deputy US Marshal Omar Castillo told sources on Wednesday that after Francis fled earlier this month, US federal law enforcement had already submitted a 'Red Notice' to the international law and order agency, INTERPOL.

The Red Notice is an international call for participating INTERPOL members to temporarily detain a sought-after person pending further legal action, such as extradition.

'Fat Leonard' escaped house arrest on September 4

Reports suggested that Leonard ripped off his GPS ankle tag on September 4, 2022, to escape home arrest in San Diego. He didn't respond to messages or knocks from federal agents who later realized his monitor was not functioning correctly. Police checked the premises that afternoon and discovered his house was deserted.

He was the subject of a worldwide search since his escape, and marshals and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service offered a combined reward of $40,000 for information that would lead to his capture.

Castillo said:

"He was planning this out, that's for sure."

Francis was initially detained in San Diego in 2013. In 2015, he admitted to offering bribes totaling $500,000 to Navy officers. In return, the officers gave him access to sensitive information and even directed military ships to ports that would be profitable for his Singapore-based ship repair business.

According to sources, prosecutors claimed that he illegally overpaid the US military for his company's services by $35 million. He admitted to paying officials thousands of dollars in cash and luxury gifts worth millions of dollars, according to his 2015 plea bargain.

Additionally, Francis also identified seven Navy officers who had accepted bribes. In relation to allegations involving his services, over 30 Navy personnel and contractors have either been found guilty or entered guilty pleas.

The Malaysian defense contractor, 'Fat Leonard,' was well-liked throughout Asia owing to his active lifestyle. He also amassed wealth, thereby luring US navy leaders with extravagant parties and presents.

Francis owned and directed the Singapore-based Glenn Defense Marine Asia Ltd., also known as GDMA, which provides food, water, and gasoline to ships. Francis, a mysterious individual, served for more than 20 years as the US Navy ship's primary point of contact at ports all around Asia. He was also seen dining and drinking with senior Navy officers on multiple occasions.

Leonard was placed under house arrest in 2018 and was being guarded by Pre-Trial Services, a federal organization that monitors indigent prisoners before their sentences are handed down. He was due to receive a sentence at the end of September and could have spent up to 25 years in prison at the time of his disappearance.

