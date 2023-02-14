Who were the first couples to get together on Netflix’s Perfect Match? 

Season one of Netflix's newest reality TV dating series, Perfect Match, debuted earlier this month. Cast members from other Netflix shows appear in the show as they arrive at the villa in search of true love.

So far, four episodes of Perfect Match's first season have been released, out of a total of twelve. The dating show premiered on Tuesday, February 14, at 3 am ET/ 2 am CT only on the streaming giant, and isn't available to be viewed anywhere else.

With a new format, Perfect Match will test the compatibility between the couples and also put them up against various challenges where they will get the upper hand to make one ultimate decision. The official synopsis for the newly released Netflix show reads,

"Each night, the contestants must pair up amongst themselves to share a private suite in a luxe Panamanian villa. Then, couples will compete against other couples in compatibility challenges, where the winners will receive the ability to control which new singles enter the house and who they go on dates with (plus, the winning couple gets to go on an extra-special date for themselves)."

The first episode introduced viewers to ten singles (five male and five female). They spent the entire evening getting to know one another and matching up with someone. It was stated that those who were unable to find a match would be required to leave the villa. Fortunately for the ten, they were all matched by the end of night one. Some by chance, others through bonding with others.

Spoiler Warning: The following article may contain spoilers.

If you're curious to know who matched with whom, on Netflix's Perfect Match, keep reading.

Joey and Kariselle were the first couple to get together on Netflix's Perfect Match

Hosted by Nick Lachey, the new Netflix show is bound to bring on some drama that will leave you hooked on the show. Although everyone had a match on the first night in the villa, they still had to use some strategy because not everyone was lucky enough to get the first pick they wanted at the beginning.

Below mentioned are the OG couples from night one of the newly released Netflix show.

Joey and Kariselle

Joey first appeared on The Circle and Kariselle on Se*y Beasts. They first met after Kariselle slid into Joey's DMs. They split up after hooking up a few times because Joey wasn't ready to settle down. However, after reuniting on the Netflix show, they decided to give their relationship another chance, which resulted in them matching.

Shayne and Inez

Shayne first appeared on Love is Blind and Inez on The Circle France. They had previously interacted with each other but never hooked up. Although Shayne tried to shoot his shot with Francesca, it wasn't successful. And even though Shayne was not Inez's initial type, the two matched to see if their relationship would make it in the long run.

Francesca and Dom

Francesca rose to fame after she appeared on Too Hot to Handle and Dom on The Mole. She was the one that every guy had their eye on when they entered the villa. But ultimately, Francesca found her match in Dom and decided to spend the night with him. Dom was also keen on matching with Francesca, and his efforts didn't go in vain.

Nick and Savannah

Nick and Savannah both first made their debuts on Netflix's The Circle. When they entered the villa, they had their eyes on two different people. Nick attempted to shoot his shot with Francesca, but it was unsuccessful. Savannah wanted to match with Dom, but that didn't work out either. After failing to match with their preferred partner, the two decided to match strategically and see where it took them on the show.

Zay and Anne-Sophie

Zay made his Netflix debut with The Ultimatum and Anne-Sophie first appeared on Selling Tampa. The former first had his eye on Francesca in Perfect Match, similar to every other guy that entered the villa, but sadly, the odds weren't in his favor. He and Anne-Sophie were the last ones standing since everyone else had matched. So the couple decided to give their relationship a try and get together with each other on the show.

Perfect Match is now available to stream only on Netflix.

