Who is Forest Whitaker's ex-wife? Keisha Nash Whitaker passes away at 51, cause of death, and more 

Keisha Nash Whitaker, actress and ex-wife of Forest Whitaker, has passed away at 51. On December 7, 2023, their daughter, True Whitaker, confirmed her mother's death via her Instagram Story. However, she did not provide the cause of her sad demise. Furthermore, True shared a tribute to her mother, expressing love and gratitude. In her goodbye note, she wrote:

"goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond...the most beautiful woman in the world... thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I'll see you in my dreams and I'll feel you in my heart."

Keisha Nash was a Lynn Classical High School graduate and the creator of Kissable Couture, a luxury cosmetics line. However, her endeavors didn't just curtail fashion, as she had a multi-faceted career. Notably, she left an indelible legacy with her work.

Who is Keisha Nash Whitaker?

A still of Keisha Nash Whitaker who passed away at 51 (Image via YouTube/Maximo TV)

Keisha Whitaker was an acclaimed actor, director, and producer. Beyond her identity as a celebrity spouse, Keisha has made her mark as a fashion model and entrepreneur. She had been involved in various business ventures and philanthropic efforts, often appearing alongside her husband at red carpet events and in public life.

She was notably the first African-American model for Tommy Hilfiger and was signed with Elite Model Management and Ford Models. However, despite her stardom, Nash maintained a relatively low profile compared to her husband.

How did Keisha Nash Whitaker die?

According to a source who shared a word with the Daily Mail, Nash-Whitaker “battled anorexia for years." Moreover, despite her harrowing challenges, Forest and her children were her support system.

The source said,

“And in 2014 she entered rehab in Chicago. Forest stayed by her side during those difficult times, but [soon after] he filed for divorce."

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, Anorexia is defined as:

"Anorexia nervosa is a condition where people avoid food, severely restrict food, or eat very small quantities of only certain foods. They also may weigh themselves repeatedly. Even when dangerously underweight, they may see themselves as overweight."

How did Forest and Keisha Nash Whitaker meet?

Forest and Nash Whitaker first met during the filming of Blown Away in 1994. They stayed married for 22 years and had two children, True and Sonnet, the latter being 27 years old. Moreover, irreconcilable issues led to Forest Whitaker's filing for divorce from Nash in 2018.

When they were married, Forest Whitaker praised his ex-wife, Keisha Nash Whitaker, for her parenting strength. In a 2009 Parade interview, he admitted she is stricter with their kids than he is. He also revealed how the kids often try to get his approval for things, knowing he is more lenient. He said:

“To be honest, my wife is much stronger with the kids than I am. They come to me when they’re trying to slip something by. I have to always take a pause, when they come and say, ‘Hey Dad, is it OK if we do this?’ So I just look at them like, ‘Have you talked to your mom about that?’ They know I’m the easy one.”

Keisha Nash Whitaker's life was a tapestry of varied roles, including that of a devoted mother, a prosperous businesswoman, and a groundbreaking fashion model. Undoubtedly, her untimely passing at 51 leaves a void in the lives of her loved ones and admirers.