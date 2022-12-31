Who is the founder of MALEVO? Dance group is all set to appear on AGT: All-Stars 2023

NBC's popular talent show America's Got Talent (AGT) will bring in the new year with its brand new spin-off series, AGT: All-Stars. The forthcoming show will feature the best acts from various past editions returning for one more chance at trying to win the championship title.

AGT: All-Stars will feature around 60 former contestants who will be gracing the stage once again. They will be aiming to do their best to impress the judges and viewers back home. The popular talent show's pilot episode will air on Monday night, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on NBC.

The official synopsis for AGT: All-Stars reads,

"America's Got Talent: All-Stars, a new extension of the powerhouse hit series, features winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of "America's Got Talent" and "Got Talent" franchises around the world. The contestants will take the stage once again, but this time to compete for the ultimate All-Star title."

From novelty acts, musicians, singers, dancers, ventriloquists, aerial acts, dangerous acts, poets and magicians AGT: All-Stars will feature a variety of performers that will get viewers hooked to their screens.

Among the contestants who will be returning is MALEVO, a malambo group from season 11 of America's Got Talent. The group consists of eight men who hail from Buenos Aires, Argentina. They are self-described as the "Magic Mikes" of Argentina.

During the audition for season 11, the group performed a Malambo routine by tap dancing using gaucho boots. They were also beating their drums while whirling 'boleadoras' (a type of throwing weapon) rhythmically.

With little to no time left for the forthcoming series to premiere, here's everything you need to know about the Malambo dance group.

MALEVO from AGT: All-Stars was founded by Matais Jamie

Matais Jamie is a director, choreographer and dancer who founded MALEVO. The official AGT website describes the group as:

"The Malambo (traditional Argentine dance of virility and skill) is his main resource, starting from the essence but taking it beyond its own limits with a modern, avant-garde and transgressive vision."

Apart from AGT, the dance group has performed in various festivals.

"The company performed in Festivals , such as ¨Juste Pour Rire¨ and ¨Le Incroyable¨ (Canada), ¨La France a un Incroyable Talent¨ (France), and the most important Festivals in the world: Global Village (Dubai), Santa Lucía Festival (Mexico), Lollapalooza (Argentina), Dance Open (Russia), Gastronomic Culinary Festival (Spain), 22 Historique Rally (Monte Carlo), etc."

"(Thai Polo Cup 2016, Fundación COAS, Fundación Zaldivar, YouTube launches, Loreal, Citroen, Fiat, Silkey, Fox Sports, ESPN, TNT, Banco Supervielle , 40 Edition Dakar, Motos Hero India, OMEGA Youth Olympic Games, Jaguares Rugby Argentina, etc."

Talking about the experience viewers get while watching them, they shared:

"The force and energy of the malambo with the use of drums, boleadoras and zapateo awakens the senses and leaves the adrenaline running high, transmitting the essence of the gaucho of La Pampa, providing spectators with a totally innovative visual and sensory experience."

AGT: All Stars will premiere only on NBC on Monday night (January 2, 2023) at 8 pm ET. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes