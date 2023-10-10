Who is Gareth Mason? Slice The Cake vocalist faces serious criminal charges

Former Slice The Cake and Novena vocalist Gareth Mason is reportedly facing “serious criminal charges.” The allegations against the musician were not made public at the time of writing this article. However, the two music groups have condemned their actions publicly.

Gareth Mason is a musician best known for being part of the Slice The Cake progressive metal band. However, in December 2022, the group announced that they had parted ways with Mason.

Now, both Slice The Cake and Novena have taken to their social media platforms to address Gareth Mason’s actions.

Slice The Cake said on Facebook that they wished to convey their “profound disappointment and our unequivocal condemnation of this matter.” They also apologized for not being able to get into the details of Mason’s criminal charges due to the “sensitive legal nature of the situation.”

Novena also took to their social media to say:

“We have recently been informed of criminal allegations against our former vocalist, Gareth Mason… All we can safely say at this point is that the allegations against Gareth are serious enough for us to condemn in the strongest possible terms, and that we are disgusted and sickened.”

They revealed that they had no contact with Mason “for almost a year.” They also added:

“In light of these allegations, this will be permanent and irrevocable, and we wish to make clear that the alleged behaviour is absolutely and totally in contravention of everything which Novena- or any decent human being- stands for.”

The two bands also notified followers that Gareth Mason does not identify as ‘Gaia’ anymore. They referred to the musician by using they/them/their pronouns.

Gareth Mason was best known for their Slice The Cake collaboration

Speaking about Gareth Mason, The Metalist identified them as “all around nice.” They also added that their “onstage persona” was vastly different to how they were in reality. They were described as a “polite mild mannered individual” by the publication.

Mason’s social media profiles had disappeared at the time of writing this article. However, the musician had taken to GoFundMe in 2021 to raise money for “studio time.”

The singer revealed that they wished to create a solo album. They revealed that they had collaborated with 'Faz' from Damage Audio to create their own album.

The singer created a GoFundMe to raise money for their solo album (Image via GoFundMe)

Mason went on to add that they were “pretty poor” and did not have enough savings to create their own album. They revealed that they would require funds for re-amping, vocal recording sessions, mixing and travel costs.

At the time of writing this article, the fundraiser had amassed £1,590.

Speaking about their experience of being an artist with Slice The Cake, Mason had said in an interview:

“Well we know each other really well at this point but you know we’re artists! We butt heads with each other, me and Jack are both like conceptual divas haha! We’re like two heads of the same coin so we butt heads loads but we love each other really so it’s cool!”

As mentioned prior, details about their “serious criminal charges” were not made available online. Followers of the band now wait for the same.