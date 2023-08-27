What did Mewzen from Tallah do? Allegations explored as band splits with keyboardist

American nu metal band Tallah has parted ways with its keyboardist Alizé "Mewzen" Rodriguez during recent grooming allegations. On August 25, media outlet New Fury Media shared a carousel of screenshots of chats when the percussionist was allegedly 20-21 and the anonymous party was 16-17.

As per news outlet LambGoat, the band stated:

"We have just been informed about the allegations against Mewzen (Alizé Rodriguez). We do not condone such behavior, and we are cutting ties with him effective immediately."

The news about the musician came to the limelight after New Fury Media received screenshots from an anonymous party.

All you need to know about Mewzen from Tallah's conversation with underage kids

As per The New Fury Media, Mewzen had a series of conversations with an anonymous person, who was underage at the time where the duo seemingly exchanged some naked pictures.

The conversation begins with Mewzen asking what the anonymous person's age was, to which they responded that they would be "turning 17" in a couple of months. The keyboardist later admits that it is child p*rnography to have his pictures and later apologizes for "committing a crime."

Screenshots of Tallah's former keyboardist and an anonymous party when they were underage. (Photos via New Fury Media)

In one of the instances, the anonymous individual said that people usually refer to them as the "ultimate t***k," to which Mewzen agrees and calls them "a super cute t***k." In another incident, the anonymous party shares how they feel offended by people who are not open about their s*xuality to which Mewzen reply by calling them "the ideal cute jailbait t***k."

The keyboardist also stated that he "never cares" if he feels aroused or not while exchanging explicit messages with others.

The screenshots also show that the Tallah keyboardist openly asked for the anonymous member's naked pictures even after they told them that they were 16 at the time. However, Rodriguez also pointed out that he would get in trouble if they snitched on him.

In one of the instances, Mewzen asks the anonymous person if it would be illegal to keep their pictures until they become legally of age. When the anonymous person asked the percussionist if they ever made him uncomfortable by flirting with him. To this, he responds that it was one of those "rare times" when he was just aroused, and how he used to flirt with older men when he was 16.

In other text messages, Rodriguez mentions that he was extremely aroused. When the anonymous person asks him to remember them the next time they are engaged in a s*xual act, the musician plays along with them. Moreover, the former Tallah keyboardist also states that he would have gone out with them if it weren't for "long distance."

One of the messages also shows the anonymous person sending the keyboardist a picture of themselves, to which Rodriguez asserts their confidence in a very disturbing way.

Several other screenshots also reveal the disturbing conversations between the two, one of which also mentions that he would spoil the anonymous person in New York City and would also do some kind of s*xual activity with them together.

As of writing, Alizé "Mewzen" Rodriguez did not respond to these accusations.