Who is George Santos' ex-wife? Long Island Representative's marriages explored as he shares photos of husband on their 2-year anniversary

New York Republican representative George Santos celebrated his second anniversary with his husband, Matt, on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The 35-year-old congressman shared a post on X, wishing his partner and sharing photos of them, stating:

"Happy anniversary to my partner in life and my rock who has not skipped a beat over the past few months. Thank you for being the most amazing spouse! I Love you to the moon and back!"

George Santos is currently facing expulsion from the House of Representatives following an investigation by the Ethics Committee. The investigation revealed that the politician used campaign funds for personal expenses, including paying rent, holiday trips, and even signing up for an adult content website.

The development brought back a controversy from earlier this year when LGBTQ rights activist and federal prosecutor Malcolm Lazin filed a letter requesting an investigation to determine whether Santos had violated federal immigration laws. These included marrying a South American woman to file for her green card.

George Santos was married to Uadla Vieira for seven years between 2012 and 2019. Vieira hails from Feira de Santa a city in Bahia, Brazil, and was only 19 when she met Santos. She currently lives in Elizabeth, New Jersey, along with her daughter. It is unclear whether Santos is the father.

George Santos reportedly dated other men while married to Vieira

On December 19, 2022, The New York Times published an article stating that George Santos had fabricated his resume and past. Over the next month, investigations into his past led him to being indicted for wire fraud and money laundering.

Around the time, news of the Republican representative's marriage to Uadla Vieira first circulated. It remains unclear how the two met. However, as per The Daily Beast, despite being married, Santos' roommates rarely saw her and only knew Vieira as his "friend," and added that he was dating men while he was married.

Santos first mentioned Matt in September in a social media post dedicated to the late Senator, Dianne Feinstein. The news left netizens surprised and many questioned his relationship status.

On October 2, the 35-year-old came out to his followers as the "first openly gay Republican," and joked:

"Coming out as a gay man was easier than coming out as a Republican."

He explained that they have been married since November 2021.

Matt was never mentioned before, save for an article by a Brazilian news outlet in 2020, that reported George Santos was living in Whitestone, Queens, with Matheus Gerard, and their pet golden retrievers.

In a social media post shared in January 2021, the politician mentioned his pharmacist fiance was fired.

When the 35-year-old campaigned for Congress in 2022, his website initially said he was living with his husband and four dogs in Long Island. However, this was later changed.

In a Spaces talk on X, George Santos stated he did not expect the expulsion vote to go in his favor.

He is facing 23 charges related to wire fraud and identity theft and his court date is set for September 2024.