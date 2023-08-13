RuPaul’s Drag Race Brazil: Meet the drag superstars

The official Brazil spinoff of the iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race will officially premiere on MTV on August 30, 2023. Produced by World of Wonder, the show will have reigning champion of Queen of the Universe, Brazil's Grag Queen, as the official host. Queen will take over the mantle from RuPaul himself. With just weeks left before the worldwide premiere, the show's 12 contestants were recently announced on Instagram.

Unlike the American iteration of the show, Drag Race Brazil will feature 12 drag queen. The announcement video showcased the queens in a wide range of peculiar costumes. The contestants comprise of various performers, including a “gourmet clown,” professional musicians, and even a parttime DJ.

1) Aquarela

Hailing from Minas Gerais, Aquarela's outfit sported a vibrant combination of orange, white, and green. The contestant's official bio describes herself as a "gourmet clown," a term that comes close to describing the look that she chose. Aquarela can be expected to deliver a number of bold performances, judging by the sheer vibrancy of her costume.

2) Betina Polaroid

Betina Polaroid was previously a professional photographer. Describing her journey in the video, the drag queen sported a combination of blue and yellow. Betina is one of the novices when compared to some of the other contestants on the show.

3) Dallas de Vil

Dallas de Vil was originally a DJ and describes herself as a progressive activist. She is determined to use the opportunity given to her to shed light on various LGBTQ+ issues in her homeland. Furthermore, she claimed to take pride in her musical ability which she has integrated into her drag performances.

4) Diva More

Diva More described herself a captivating queen and sported a unique green dress that gave her the essence of a butterfly. She claimed to be the "queen of the green screen. As such, she can be expected to pull of some riveting transformations on-stage.

5) Hellena Malditta

Sporting a unique elegance with a green suit and a sparkling white wig, Hellena Malditta is known to integrate horror into her performances. Working on a combination of scares and humor, she is one of the older and more experienced drag queens on the Grag Queen hosted show.

6) Melusine Sparkle

Melusine Sparkle’s bio claimed that she is able to combine art with her playfulness to create a unique niche of her own. She sported a multicolored blue and green dress in the promo and also had multiple colors in her hair. Melusine claimed to have the ability to transport her audience to a world of unbridled imagination.

7) Miranda Lebrão

Another experienced drag queen who takes pride in her ability to pull off unique transformations, Miranda Lebrão hails from Rio de Janeiro. She claimed to combine drama, debauchery, and infinite transformations during her performances. As for her promo, she was seen sporting a regal yellow and blue dress.

8) Naza

According to her bio, Naza is an unstoppable force that blends authenticity with trouble and boldness. She sported a motorcycle helmet and multicolored outfit that seemed to complement her personality well. Naza seems to come across as a confident performer and has claimed to have a unique way with words and poetry.

9) Organzza

Organzza arguably featured the most unique outfit among the 12 contestants. Her futuristic green, white, and blue dress went with her self-proclaimed assumption of being a wild card. Organzza is relatively a novice and claims to combine Afrofuturism with elements of Carnival. She is heavily involved in cultural performances and has her own drag group back home.

10) Rubi Ocean

Another veteran compared to some of the other participants, Rubi Ocean sported a unique golden and blue dress. She claimed to have a passing for sewing and takes inspiration from Brazilian cerrado.

11) Shannon Skarllet

Shannon Skarllet is another newer drag queen who has mastered the art of pulling off quick transformations. She sported a starry blue dress and was previously a professional dancer. Moreover, she claims to be able to integrate elements of drama with her dancing talent.

12) Tristan Soledade

Tristan Soledade uses the art of drag to shed light on the struggles of LGBTQ+ community in northern Brazil. She is a member of the Thematic Art Movement and aims to use her platform's means to bring forth actual change.

With the Brazil iteration of RuPaul's Drag Race set to premiere of August 30, the announcement video proved to be fans' first glimpse at the participants. A wide, diverse range of drag queens will be participating in the competition, with quite a few known veterans of the Brazilian drag scene.