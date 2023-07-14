Who is Grag Queen? Queen of the Universe winner set to host Drag Race Brazil

Queen of the Universe season 1 winner Grag Queen is returning to television this time around as a host of the first season of Drag Race Brazil. Grégory Mohd, also known as Grag Queen, prefers the pronouns "she" and "her". As a singer, songwriter, drag queen, actor, and the winner of Queen of the Universe season 1, Grag Queen is well known among her fans.

As she stated on her website, being on the Queen of the Universe season 1 stage and winning meant a lot to her. Noting her feeling of accomplishment about the same, she said that it symbolized a dream coming true for her. She added that she knew that her family and country are proud of her.

“I have to mention the wonderful opportunity of meeting the most talented and inspiring drag queens in the whole world along this journey. Congratulations to all of you,” she said.

She has also won the Latin American Icon award in 2022 aside from her appearance on Queen of the Universe. Grag Queen has a great following on social media, starting with more than 2.2 million followers on Tik Tok, 514K followers on Instagram, and more than 128K subscribers on YouTube.

Furthermore, Grag Queen has also tried her hand in the music industry, releasing songs such as Party Everyday, Fim de Tarde, and You Betta.

Queen of the Universe season 1 winner Grag Queen is from Canela, Brazil

Grag Queen was born and raised in Canela, Brazil, and she graduated from Escola das Artes do Natal Luz de Gramado in Theater and Vocal Technique. Her website also detailed her journey in the industry and how she got the opportunity to reach where she currently is.

It added that she participated in an event called Natal Luz de Gramado in 2009 and also was a part of Xuxa's Christmas Special. She also participated in the shows The Great Christmas Parade and Acts of Christmas in 2011. The Drag Race Brazil host also worked at Chocofest Gramado from 2010 to 2012 and in 2010, she even worked at the Christmas Parade and Santa Claus Coming in Canela’s Christmas Dream.”

The website noted that the drag queen traveled to New York in 2014 and studied in Broadway-licensed schools. She also studied at a Winter Musical School that was taught by former and current singers from the main North American musicals.

“For four years, she was a protagonist at the musical “Korvatunturi”. She was also part of the show “Bellepoque”, in Gramado,” the website said.

Following the announcement of Drag Race Brazil season 1 through World of Wonder and Paramount+ on Wednesday, social media has been buzzing with excitement. In the teaser released by the show, Grag Queen spoke about how excited she is to be part of this reality show and how it will give opportunities for talented people to showcase their skills.

She also provided some advice to the contestants that will be competing in this season on how to perform well. She said that she would be there to support the contestants during their journey. The show was first teased back on December 12, 2022, when MTV and Paramount+ revealed that the show would premiere in 2023.

As of yet, no information has been provided regarding the show, but according to reports by Fandom, this season of the show will feature contestants including Aquarela, Betina Polaroid, and Dallas de Vil, Diva More. It will also have contestants like Hellena Malditta, Melusine Sparkle, Miranda Lebrão, Naza, Organzza, Rubi Ocean, Shannon Skarllet, and Tristan Soledade.

Currently, there is no release date for Drag Race Brazil season 1, so fans will have to wait some time.

