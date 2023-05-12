"Kahanna DESTROYED that runway": Fans react as the drag queen bags the first win in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars returned to screens on May 12, 2023, and brought back former contestants and winners of the franchise to give them another shot at victory. One of the contestants in season 8 is Kahanna Montrese, who previously appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11. The Las Vegas “hip-hop showgirl” and daughter of Coco Montrese was eliminated in episode 2 of season 11.

She returned to the All-Stars franchise to win it and served amazing looks on the runway. During her introduction, she was seen wearing a red feathery showgirl outfit and said, “Your ring leader has arrived.”

SHE DOESNT DESERVE A BOTTOM PLACEMENT Kahanna DESTROYED that runway and was quite funny in the sketch.

Fans took to Twitter after the first two episodes aired on Paramount+ and commented on the drag queen’s win during the first episode, saying that she destroyed the runway. They further chimed in about her performance throughout the episode and said that she was “quite funny in the sketch.”

Fans react to Kahanna being on top in the season premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8

However, the drag queen has returned, and this time around, she’s slaying from the get-go. In the season premiere, she continuously won hearts with her performances and became the first winner of the maxi challenge.

Fans took to Twitter to comment on her appearance in the first episode and said that she looked incredible. They noted her performance in the previous season and added that she went from being “the second queen out on season 11 to on top of the world.”

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars fans further added that she “really came to slay.” They said that her looks, confidence, and performance were part of her “Rudemption.” Several fans also stated that they’re rooting for the season 8 cast member because she looks “ova” and “ate the whole episode up.” They added that she simply looked spectacular and delivered in the season premiere.

From the second queen out on Season 11 to on top of the world!



From the second queen out on Season 11 to on top of the world!

Miss kahanna montrese really came to slay. The looks, the confidence, the performance. Talk about Rudemption my god

the way aja and kahanna montrese gave us one of the best lip syncs on all stars..

Fans further took to Twitter to chime in about RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8’s first lip sync and were excited to see Aja return to the show. They were, however, overjoyed by both Aja’s and Kahanna’s lip sync performances and added that “this is how you lipsync to a Beyonce song.” They added that the drag queens gave them one of the best battles in the All-Stars franchise and that the two destroyed or “ate” the battle.

Who was eliminated in the season premiere?

In the season premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8, the contestants were divided into teams for group challenges. They had to take on the Glam Rock and Disco versions of the Pop-Tarts Money, Success, Fame, and Glamour.

In the end, the bottom queens were Monica Beverly Hillz and Darienne Lake. Aja Labeija returns as the lip-sync assassin of the night and goes up against Kahanna Montrese. Aja wins the battle and sends Monica packing.

The first two episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 8 are available to stream on Paramount+.

