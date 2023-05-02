Who was Gordon Lightfoot married to? All about his wives and children as Canadian folk legend dies aged 84

Canadian singer Gordon Lightfoot, best known for his folk hits like Sundown and If You Could Read My Mind, passed away at the age of 84. News of his death was announced on May 1 by his family via his Facebook handle, stating that the singer died of natural causes at Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital. The news comes less than a month after the Canadian singer canceled his 2023 concert tour in the US and Canada due to "health-related issues."

When he canceled his concert, the singer released a statement that read:

“Gordon Lightfoot announces the cancelation of his U.S. and Canadian concerts scheduled for 2023. The singer is currently experiencing some health-related issues."

It added that the singer was also unable to confirm any rescheduled dates for the concert.

Brad Wheeler @BWheelerglobe On his deathbed, Gordon Lightfoot told his longtime friend and booking agent Bernie Fiedler, "We've had a good run." On his deathbed, Gordon Lightfoot told his longtime friend and booking agent Bernie Fiedler, "We've had a good run." https://t.co/LjUidToGMY

Lightfoot has had a prolific career as a musician and has recorded songs with several legends. They include Neil Young, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Jimmy Buffett, Elvis Presley, and Barbra Streisand among several others.

On the personal front, he was last married to Kim Hasse, his third wife, and had six children from his two marriages and two different relationships.

Gordon Lightfoot had three wives and six children

Ryan Mollica @vh_1984 There are so few songs that are perfect from start to finish. “If you could read my mind” was one of those few. RIP to a Canadian legend. #gordonlightfoot There are so few songs that are perfect from start to finish. “If you could read my mind” was one of those few. RIP to a Canadian legend. #gordonlightfoot https://t.co/DXEvbEmFvI

Gordon Lightfoot had three wives throughout his life and fathered six children from his marriages and two different relationships.

. He first tied the knot in April 1963 with Swedish-born Brita Ingegerd Olaisson. The duo met each other while he was touring. They had two kids, Fred and Ingrid. However, Lightfoot and Olaisson separated after ten years of marriage in 1973.

According to his official Wikipedia page, their marriage failed due to adultery while he was on tour and also due to the challenges of a long-distance relationship. After his marriage to Olaisson ended, he fathered two more children - Gaylen McGee and Eric Lightfoot - from different relationships.

In 1989, he again tied the knot with Elizabeth Moon. They welcomed two children, Meredith Moon and Miles Lightfoot. Although they separated in 2002, they officially got divorced in 2011.

Gordon Lightfoot was married for the third and last time to Kim Hasse in 2014. The duo had been extremely private about their marriage and did not have any children.

Brief bio about Gordon Lightfoot

Craig Baird - Canadian History Ehx @CraigBaird Gordon Lightfoot has died at the age of 84.

Calling him a Canadian icon or legend is an understatement.

He was one of our greatest singer-songwriters.

Born in Orillia, Ontario on Nov. 17, 1938, he had several #1 albums & songs.

He won 16 Junos.

RIP to a legend. Gordon Lightfoot has died at the age of 84.Calling him a Canadian icon or legend is an understatement.He was one of our greatest singer-songwriters. Born in Orillia, Ontario on Nov. 17, 1938, he had several #1 albums & songs.He won 16 Junos.RIP to a legend. https://t.co/2VBKMZvo0o

Gordon Lightfoot was born on November 17, 1938, and was a native of Orillia, Ontario. He credited Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen as one of his influences.

In 1970, the song If You Could Read My Mind by Lightfoot did well on the US pop lists. The song also got the artist his second of four nods for a Grammy award for best male pop singing performance.

In 1976, he released a ballad, The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald which was about the sinking of a Great Lakes cargo ship. The ballad reached the No. 2 position on the Billboard charts.

A documentary based on his life and legacy Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind was released in 2020. In it, he had said that he was "disturbed" because hardy anyone had a bad word to say about him.

On being called an "icon," Gordon Lightfoot said in 2008 that he did not really like the label. He said that he often wonders why he is called an icon as he doesn't really see himself that way. He added that he was a professional musician who works with professional people and that's how they "get through life.”

ian @HumanHangnail Gordon Lightfoot has died. Canada will be closed tomorrow due to a death in the family. Rest in peace Gord. Gordon Lightfoot has died. Canada will be closed tomorrow due to a death in the family. Rest in peace Gord. https://t.co/6uTmmLFs1G

In 1986, Lightfoot was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. He received 13 JUNO awards out of a total of 29 nominations from the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

In 2003, he was also awarded one of the highest civilian honors in his country, the Companion of the Order of Canada.

