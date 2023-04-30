"I love this": Social media users gush over Michelle Obama as she joins Bruce Springsteen on stage for duet at Barcelona concert

A recent video featuring Michelle Obama backing Bruce Springsteen on vocals has been doing the rounds online. The former first lady joined the artist's band on Friday at a concert in Barcelona and glimpses from the event have surfaced on social media.

In several clips online, Michelle can be seen playing the tambourine alongside Indiana Jones star Kate Capshaw and E Street Band member Patti Scialfa as he sang Glory Days during the show at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium. The trio was seen enjoying themselves on stage in the now-viral video. The clip also saw Springsteen walk up to Obama, and play the guitar and sing with her.

Michelle Obama was seen performing in a purple dress, which she paired with a black blazer.

Ricky Davila @TheRickyDavila

Ricky Davila @TheRickyDavila

The amazing Michelle Obama on stage with the incredible legendary Bruce Springsteen. I love this.

The video of the former first lady joining Bruce Springsteen comes a day after Barack Obama, Springsteen, Steven Spielberg, and Michelle Obama had dinner together at the Amar Restaurant in Barcelona on Thursday, April 27. After their meal, they posed for a picture with the restaurant staff and the image went viral online.

Social media users go gaga over Michelle Obama joining Springsteen on stage

As internet users came across the video of Michelle Obama joining Springsteen on stage, they could not control their excitement and began sharing their thoughts about the same on social media. Several internet users said that this is the "best thing" that they came across on the internet.

SpringsteenPitQ @SpringsteenPit Michelle Obama dancing at tonight’s Springsteen concert in Barcelona Michelle Obama dancing at tonight’s Springsteen concert in Barcelona https://t.co/en0G74x16d

gregoire. @mistergeezy Barack and Michelle Obama’s date night at the Bruce Springsteen concert. Barack and Michelle Obama’s date night at the Bruce Springsteen concert. https://t.co/X0nz6hB37n

HawaiiDelilah™ 🟦 @HawaiiDelilah Michelle Obama living her best life -- on the stage with The Boss, Bruce Springsteen



HawaiiDelilah™ 🟦 @HawaiiDelilah Michelle Obama living her best life -- on the stage with The Boss, Bruce Springsteen

Wu Tang is for the Children @WUTangKids Michelle Obama rocking out Glory Days with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band in Barcelona

Wu Tang is for the Children @WUTangKids Michelle Obama rocking out Glory Days with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band in Barcelona

Springsteen is currently on his international tour with E Street Band and Friday's concert that took place in Barcelona was a part of it. The group will now head to Dublin, Ireland for their next show.

Notably, Glory Days released in 1985 is one of Springsteen's biggest hits. It was well received by fans and ranked in fifth position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the same year. The artist is also well-known for his songs including Streets of Philadelphia, I'm On Fire, Dancing in the Dark, Tougher Than the Rest, and more.

Michelle was not the only one to take the stage and groove to Glory Days this month. Earlier, Kelly Clarkson and Charles Esten gave the song a country twist when they performed it together during the Kellyoke segment of the Kelly Clarkson Show on April 10.

It is also worth noting that Barack Obama and Springsteen are longtime friends. In 2008, when the former president was running his campaigns, the singer performed at rallies. Apart from this, Obama also awarded the singer the nation's highest honor for civilians, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in 2016.

