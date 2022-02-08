Who is Grace Ling ? Meet the designer-actress behind JLo's Marry Me promotion outfits

Jennifer Lopez donned designer Grace Ling outfits to promote her upcoming movie Marry Me.

For the New York Times promotional photoshoot, JLo wore the designer’s black cropped leather blazer priced at $1,599, along with the Vertebrae bralette which costs $350, and for the bottoms she sported a low-rise draped skirt which is marked at $990.

The skirt was also incorporated into the look, inspired by a peekaboo thong with attached strings tied around her waist and neck. The bottom also featured a sculptural silver plate at the lower back, which drew special attention from all.

Not long ago, Lopez took to the stage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with her co-star Maluma. She carried a similar look to that of the New York Times photoshoot, but this time it was an all-white Grace Ling outfit. The chic ensemble accentuated her toned abs. The star was styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

Who is Grace Ling?

The Singapore-born designer is currently based in New York. Grace Ling studied fashion design at Parsons School of Design in New York City and Central Saint Martins in London. Alongside her studies, she worked at renowned brands like Thom Browne and The Row.

Before fashion, Ling also studied sculpture and performance art, which motivated and influenced her to pursue fashion. She came across multifaceted fashion that involved film, performance and collaboration.

At an early age of 16, Grace started her career in modeling, both in front as well as behind the camera. She even acted as the bridesmaid in the Hollywood movie Crazy Rich Asians.

Grace lays emphasis on eccentric elegance and intelligent femininity which reflects in her designs. With precise tailoring and quirky accessories, all her timeless pieces are of fine quality and material.

The label views sustainability as a design process. It blends unconventional 3D technology like CAD, CGI and 3D printing with fashion. Using calculative techniques, the brand creates zero waste, as it picks the exact amount of materials needed for its designs.

Grace Ling also featured in Vogue Italia, Vogue Singapore, and 1 Granary Magazine. The fashion designer was honored with the Grand Prize for Diane Pernet’s ASVOFF x Artsthread x FNL Network 2020 International Fashion Film Festival in Paris.

Other celebs spotted in Grace Ling outfits

Apart from Jennifer Lopez, Karlie Kloss was also seen sporting the rising label’s outfit where she paired the same bralette with a cutout blazer priced at $1,690 along with sheer-paneled pants costing $890 for November’s WSJ.

For the Magazine Innovator Awards, Emma Chamberlain was spotted wearing the designer-actress’ human-shaped mesh bag marked at $690.

