Who is Grayston Leonard? Meet The Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez’s fiancé as couple gets engaged

The Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez recently got engaged to her boyfriend Grayston Leonard after two kids and nearly 5 years of being together. The couple shared their loved-up moments on Instagram on July 10, sharing pictures of her thick gold band with a heart-shaped diamond.

Bekah Martinez's fiance Grayston Leonard co-hosts a podcast with Evan Ambrose

33-year-old Grayston Leonard is the founder of Long Beach Rising gym and has been dating Bekah Martinez since 2018. Born in 1988, Leonard is a fitness trainer, dietician, and rock climber.

Leonard is also an actor who has appeared in the TV series Close To Home in 2005 and a short film, Drived, in 2008. He is also the host of podcast "@chattybrospodcast' with Evan Ambrose.

He also runs an experimental program, "allriseoutdoors", which focuses on “making outdoor activities more accessible for marginalized communities.”

All about The Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez and Grayston Leonard's relationship

Grayston Leonard and Bekah Martinez started dating after her stint on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor came to an end in 2018. The couple started dating that February.

After three years of dating, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz, in February 2019. A year later, the couple welcomed their son Franklin James in 2020.

This was proposal part 2 for the couple

This isn't the first time Leonard has proposed to the Chatty Broads podcast cohost. In a TikTok posted in June, The Bachelor alum pretended to daydream over her boyfriend's future proposal, later revealing a picture of her hand with an engagement ring on it. She captioned the post:

"Remembering he already proposed to me three years ago and I said no but still took pics."

The reason why she turned him down at that time was due to wrong timing. Leonard proposed to Martinez just 14 days after the couple welcomed their first child. In a follow-up TikTok, she clarified:

“He proposed only two weeks later, the day after Valentine's Day and I was like, 'This is so sweet, but now is just not the time. I'm still super hormonal. I'm in the thick of post-partum.'"

She further added:

“Also, our relationship still wasn't in the best place. We had a lot to sort through, a lot we had to talk through, and I also didn't want an engagement and a marriage to just be because we had a baby. I wanted it to be something special that was a commitment that we both felt like we wanted to make to each other. Just between the two of us."

However, things changed for Martinez after going to couple’s therapy and welcoming their second child. She felt ready to say yes to his proposal next time. She said:

“We have two kids together, we've sorted through a lot in couple's therapy and now I feel ready to say yes."

And this time when Leonard went down on his knees and popped the question to his lady love again, an ecstatic Martinez immediately said "yes".

