Who is Hassan Campbell? Video of YouTuber reportedly getting shot on livestream goes viral 

A clip of controversial YouTuber Hassan Campbell allegedly being shot at has gone viral across social media platforms.

The internet personality is best known for addressing common issues in working-class communities and pop-culture incidents. Recently, a video of him allegedly getting assaulted for his aggression in a Bronx neighborhood has garnered immense traction online.

According to All Hip Hop, the content creator got shot at on Sunday, November 19. During a livestream, Hassan Campbell began speaking about the bombshell lawsuit that was filed against rapper Diddy. Subsequently, he addressed abuse “in the hood,” and said:

“This ain’t gonna go viral. Thy gonna keep this sh*t real because nobody gives a f**k about the kids in the hood getting f**ked.

“I don’t want to be in the industry. I don’t like the industry. I totally disrespect the industry… What is you all telling me? My life and my pain wasn’t worth nothing? Everything I went through as a child, everything I went through wasn’t worth nothing?”

Campbell went on to yell about “street justice.” The influencer then challenged anyone to get into a fight with him and said:

“I won’t back down from nobody… I dare you n**gas!”

After a brief moment, the scene switched to the inside of a vehicle, where Hassan Campbell said anxiously:

“I need to get to the hospital quick. I need to go to the hospital! I’m shot, son!”

As the video continues, an unidentified man in the vehicle asks the influencer to stop driving so he could get him an ambulance. The video then gets cut off.

The livestream had amassed over 154K views on YouTube.

A brief look at Hassan Campbell's life

According to Lee Daily, the YouTuber is 46 years old. He grew up in a family riddled with alcohol and substance abuse.

Hassan Campbell had revealed in the past that he was also physically assaulted as a child. The YouTuber, who is of Mexican ethnicity, went on to become a content creator and has amassed nearly 500K subscribers on the video-sharing platform.

He is best known for his advice and speaking about pop-culture events. The social media personality has amassed a massive following after talking about his past which also includes being a gangster who spent time behind bars.

Expand Tweet

A few topics which he has spoken about recently include: Jameka & Hassan Discuss Premeditated Success, How To Get Out of The Hood, Jada Pinkett Smith Is Getting Backlash All Over The Internet, Here’s My Response and YouTuber Kai Cenat Arrest After Meet & Greet Turned Ugly, Here’s My Response.

Lee Daily revealed that Hassan Campbell boasts a net worth of $500,000.

The Bronx River Houses-native was reportedly married to Lee Lee until they divorced after a 25 year long marriage. The couple are parents as well. Specifics about the same were unavailable online at the time of writing this article.

Expand Tweet

Although it was seemingly hinted that he got shot at in Bronx, footage of the same was not made available online at the time of writing. However, an update on his YouTube page revealed that he was expected to make a full recovery. According to All Hip Hop, a statement read:

“Hassan is going into surgery and will be okay, so far no fatal wounds but YES he was in fact shot.”

Followers now await an update on his health.