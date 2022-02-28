Who is Holly Scarfone? All about the Kylie Jenner lookalike spotted dining with Scott Disick

Scott Disick was recently spotted with a Kylie Jenner lookalike, Holly Scarfone, at dinner. The Daily Mail reported that the duo were seen leaving Malibu on February 24.

Scott was seen in a black puffer coat with matching black pants, sneakers, and a baseball cap, while Holly wore a beige maxi dress with black slip-on shoes, keeping her brown hair down in a loose and wavy style.

They enjoyed a meal of sushi and sashimi, after which Holly shared a picture on her Instagram story and was seen getting inside an SUV at the valet stand.

Scarfone has gained recognition for her resemblance to Kylie Jenner, the younger half-sister of Disick’s ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. Mason, Penelope and Reign are the children of the former couple, and Kourtney is now engaged to Travis Barker.

The comments on Holly’s Instagram photos easily point out the similarities between her and Kylie Jenner.

Everything known about Scott Disick’s new friend

Born on December 17, 1998, Holly Scarfone gained recognition after appearing on the third season of the Netflix dating show Too Hot to Handle. She is also a well-known personality on Instagram, with around 10,000 followers.

The North Bay, Ontario native attended Scotts Valley High School and went to the University of Colorado Boulder. Her hobbies include swimming and traveling. She has a sister named Olivia.

The 23-year-old’s LinkedIn profile states that she is represented by Denver agency Donabaldwin. Her parents are Jeff and Rhondi Evelyn-Stowell.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's relationship timeline

Scott Disick met Kourtney Kardashian at a house party in Mexico thrown by Joe Francis. They then dated from 2005 to 2015.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian dated from 2005 to 2015 (David Becker/Getty Images)

The pair welcomed three children—son Mason Dash, born on December 14, 2009, daughter Penelope Scotland, born on July 8, 2012, and son Reign Aston, born on December 14, 2014.

Scott and Kourtney’s relationship was featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and they temporarily shifted to Miami with Mason and Kim Kardashian in 2010.

More about Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's relationship

Their relationship was put on hold after Kourtney claimed that Scott had an alcohol problem. The couple reconciled after the media personality gave up alcohol and attended therapy.

The 38-year-old purchased an engagement ring in 2011 and planned to propose to Kardashian. However, when he asked Kourtney about her opinion on marriage, she said that she did not want to change things while they were doing well, and Scott decided not to propose.

The pair split in 2015 but have shared custody of their children and are co-parenting them. Disick remains close with the Kardashian family, and they still consider him a part of their family.

