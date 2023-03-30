Who is Hunter Leininger from Race To Survive: Alaska? Meet three-time world record holder

Viewers will only have to hold their excitement for a few more days as Race To Survive: Alaska premieres on April 3 at 11 pm ET on USA Network. In addition to competing against each other, contestants will have to survive the weather, wildlife, and wilderness of Alaska. Eight teams will give it their all for the show's title and the grand prize of $500,000. Contestants have to complete different challenges across 100 miles of wild terrain with the goal of reaching the finish line in the first position.

The challenges in Race To Survive: Alaska include trekking, bushwhacking, kayaking, swimming, and climbing. Hunter Leininger is one of the contestants on Race To Survive: Alaska, joining forces with his father Jeff Leininger. One of Hunter Leininger's greatest achievements is his three-time world record.

Race To Survive: Alaska star Hunter Leininger holds the record for being the youngest finisher of the 24-Hour National Championship

As a 7-year-old, Hunter became aware of his purpose in life and what he is most passionate about. An adventure racer himself, his father motivated and inspired him to become who he is today. Even though he was interested in playing soccer, he wanted to do more in life from an early age. Having seen what his father did, he was curious to see if he could pull it off too.

It only took Hunter six hours to complete his first race. The 11-year-old became the youngest finisher of the 24-Hour National Championship. Additionally, he went on to set multiple records in the process; he was the Youngest Finisher in the World's Toughest Race and at the Adventure Racing World Championships. Further, he has also set many records in mountain bike racing and ultrarunning.

The following are some of the records he has made:

Youngest finisher of:

24-Hour Adventure Racing Nationals (Age 11)

3 Day Expedition Length Adventure Race (Age 12)

4 Day Adventure Racing World Series Qualifer (Age 14)

7 Day Adventure Racing World Championship (Age 16)

The World's Toughest Race Eco-Challenge Fiji (Age 18)

The youngest winner in history:

USARA Adventure Racing National Qualifier

Florida Adventure Racing Championship (3 wins)

12 Hours of Santos MTB Race (2 wins)

Expedition Length Adventure Race

In their Race To Survive: Alaska biography, the father-son duo are described as:

“At 53 and 21 respectively, this father and son duo sits at the extremes of age in the competition with Jeff being the oldest contestant and Hunter being the youngest. However, don’t let their age fool you because they’re both highly qualified for a race like this.”

It further states:

“Jeff has been adventuring for most of his life and his son is following in his footsteps. Hunter was the youngest ever racer of this type at just 6 years old. Now, they’ll combine his dad’s wisdom with his energy and speed in the hopes of edging out their robust competition.”

As reported by the USARA,

"Hunter wants to inspire young people that they can accomplish incredible things at whatever age and that they don’t have to wait until they get older to pursue their dreams. That is one of the most common excuses in our society.”

In addition to this father-son duo, Race To Survive: Alaska will also feature the following contestants:

A brother-sister duo - Bella Crane (25) & Cason Crane (29)

Climbers and friends - Max Djenohan (33) & Christian Junkar (25)

Rock Climbing Experts - Favia Dubyk (34) & Genevive Walker (33)

The outdoors-loving couple - Brett Gatten (46) & Esther Sanderlin (40)

Brothers - Oliver Hoogendorn (25) & Wilson Hoogendorn (23)

Marital Arts Training Partners - Hakim Isler (45) & Justice Norman (38)

Two friends who share a passion for adventure - Elizabeth Killham (36) & Robin Moore (45)

Check out the latest episode of Race To Survive: Alaska that airs on April 3 on USA Network.

Poll : 0 votes