Who are Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan? Netflix orders documentary on US couple accused of bitcoin laundering 

Netflix has called for a docuseries about the jaw-dropping case of the married couple Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan's alleged scheme to launder $4.5 billion in bitcoin stolen during a 2016 hack, which is one of the biggest criminal financial cases in history.

The couple Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan, were reportedly arrested at their apartment in New York City on February 8 (Tuesday), 2022. They are currently facing charges of allegedly colluding to launder approximately 120,000 bitcoins associated with the 2016 hack of a virtual currency exchange. The New York couple reportedly pushed to liquidate their digital money by making fake online accounts and identities and purchasing NFTs, physical gold, and more. At the time, investigators reportedly rushed to trace the movement of the money on the blockchain.

A dual citizen of both Russia and the US, Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein is 34 and his wife Heather Rhiannon Morgan is currently 31. Heather Morgan, who is a rapper as well, goes by the stage name of Razzlekhan. The couple got engaged in 2019. Lichtenstein wrote in a facebook post: “I got engaged to my best friend and the woman of my dreams!”

Heather Morgan has been a contributor for Forbes, giving advice to burnt-out execs to “try rapping” so that they can gain their energy back. Ironically, the title of one article published in June 2020 that Heather wrote, was “Experts Share Tips To Protect Your Business From Cybercriminals.” Heather has reportedly contributed approximately fifty-five articles to the website. Apart from that, she is also the founder of SalesFolk, a company that describes itself as “the first company to specialize in cold email copywriting.”

Reportedly, the court documents demonstrate a colossally complicated investigation executed by special agents with the FBI, IRS, and the Department of Homeland Security. Prosecutors have allegedly exclaimed that Lichtenstein and Morgan:

“employed numerous sophisticated laundering techniques, including using fictitious identities to set up online accounts; utilizing computer programs to automate transactions, a laundering technique that allows for many transactions to take place in a short period; depositing the stolen funds into accounts at a variety of virtual currency exchanges and darknet markets and then withdrawing the funds, which obfuscates the trail of the transaction history by breaking up the fund flow,” (Via Daily Beast)

Chris Smith, well known for directing FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened and Tiger King will serve as the director and executive producer of the documentary series. Nick Bilton, highly acclaimed for directing Fake Famous and The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley will also serve as the executive producer of the docuseries ordered by Netflix.

