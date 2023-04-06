Latisha Frazier's August 2010 missing case took a shocking turn when law enforcement received a tip that suggested six of her close friends were involved in her kidnapping and subsequent murder. Frazier, a 18-year-old old mother and McDonald's employee in Washington, D.C., went missing after leaving work following a night shift. Months later, details about her murder finally surfaced.

Those reportedly involved in the young mother's killing were Johnnie Sweet, Brian Gaither, Anneka Nelson, Lanee Bell, Cinthya Proctor, and Laurence Hassan. The group suspected Frazier of stealing money from one of them and ambushed her in retaliation. She was brutally assaulted and left to die in a closet. Afterwards, they tried to dismember her body before dumping it in a dumpster.

ID's Homicide Hunter: American Detective chronicles the mysterious case of Latisha Frazier, whose body was never found, in an episode titled Murder Capitol. The synopsis reads:

"After a hardworking young mother goes missing on the mean streets of Washington, D.C., Detective Jackie Middleton must get to the bottom of a cold-blooded conspiracy."

The upcoming episode is scheduled to air this Wednesday, April 5, at 10:00 pm ET.

Latisha Frazier was ambushed by her friends who believed she stole money from their alleged group leader

In 2010, Latisha Frazier was a 18-year-old recent high school graduate, the mother of a toddler, and worked full time at a local McDonald’s in the Washington D.C. area. Her friend group was led by a 17-year-old named Johnnie Sweet and included Brian Gaither, 23, Cinthya Proctor, 19, Laurence Kamal Hassan, 22, Anneka Nelson, 16, and Lanee Bell, 17.

On August 2, Frazier worked her night shift and took the same bus she boarded every day with her boyfriend, who claimed that the 18-year-old got off at a different stop, claiming she had to meet her friends. She was never seen after that and was reported missing two days later. Her case remained unsolved for months until the truth picked up momentum in January 2011 when authorities received a crucial tip.

Questions regarding the involvement of Latisha Frazier's friends started surfacing. Investigators then learned that Johnnie Sweet, the alleged leader of the group, suspected that the young mother stole $900 from him and included the remaining five in a plot to ambush Frazier and exact revenge.

The six friends, namely Johnnie Sweet, Brian Gaither, Cinthya Proctor, Laurence Kamal Hassan, Anneka Nelson, and Lanee Bell, then lured her into Sweet's apartment on the night she went missing, ambushed her, and assaulted, bound, taped, gagged, prodded, and choked her. The group then left her in a closet with her head covered in a sheet after which she died.

Reports state that after Frazier died, the suspects tried to dismember her body before dumping it in a dumpster. Her body was never found, although it is believed to be in one of two landfills in Virginia.

Were all six of Latisha Frazier's friends convicted?

In a "no-body" homicide case, all six involved in Latisha Frazier's murder were sentenced to prison with only one person going to trial while the remaining accepted plea deals.

Cinthya Proctor and Laurence Kamal Hassan were sentenced to 21 and 18 years, respectively, after the former pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit evidence tampering, and Hassan pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and kidnapping.

Brian Gaither pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was handed a 32-year prison term. Meanwhile, Anneka Nelson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and kidnapping and Lanee Bell pleaded guilty to a single charge of kidnapping.

Meanwhile, Johnnie Sweet was found guilty of first-degree felony murder, first-degree premeditated murder, kidnapping, and tampering with physical evidence. Authorities built a "no-body" homicide for the convictions in Latisha Frazier's murder case. He was sentenced to 52 years in prison.

Catch full details on Latisha Frazier's case this Wednesday on ID's Homicide Hunter: American Detective.

