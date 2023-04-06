The remains of young Latisha Frazier, a high school graduate and McDonald's employee from Washington DC, were never found. Frazier, 18, was reported missing in the first week of August 2010 after failing to return home after her night shift at work. Authorities investigating the case only got a breakthrough the following January when an anonymous tip led them to her group of six friends.

Reports state that her friends, aged between 16 and 23 back then, believed Frazier stole money from one of them. They lured her into one of their apartments before viciously assaulting her and leaving her in a closet to die. Her body parts were allegedly dismembered for easy disposal and dumped in garbage bags never to be found. All individuals involved were sentenced in connection to her killing.

This week's episode of Homicide Hunter: American Detective will revisit Latisha Frazier's brutal killing. The episode, titled Murder Capitol, airs on ID this Wednesday, April 5, at 10:00 pm ET.

The synopsis states:

"After a hardworking young mother goes missing on the mean streets of Washington, D.C., Detective Jackie Middleton must get to the bottom of a cold-blooded conspiracy."

Latisha Frazier was reported missing two days after she failed to return home following a night shift at work

Latisha Frazier, a 18-year-old mother and high school graduate living in Washington D.C. and working full time at McDonalds, failed to return home from a night shift at work on August 2, 2010, and was reported missing two days later. Reports state that she got on a bus with her boyfriend and got off early to meet some friends. Her friends claimed she never showed up that night.

The investigation into Frazier's disappearance went cold until the following January, when the police received an anonymous tip, alleging that the missing teen was murdered and that six of her friends were involved. The tip led law enforcement to Johnnie Sweet, Brian Gaither, Anneka Nelson, Lanee Bell, Cinthya Proctor, and Laurence Hassan, all of whom were aged between 16 and 23.

Latisha Frazier's friends suspected her of stealing and ambushed and attacked her to exact revenge

Authorities believe Latisha Frazier's friends suspected she stole $900 from one of them. She was then lured into that friend's apartment where she was ambushed and brutally assaulted by six friends. Reports state that according to confessions, she was beaten, stomped, bound, taped, gagged, prodded, and choked. She was left in a closet with a sheet covering her head which eventually killed her.

It is suspected that after Frazier died, the group attempted to dismember her before disposing of the body in a nearby dumpster. While there have been convictions in connection with this case, her body was never found. Authorities believe the body could have been found in one of two landfills in Virginia.

Who were the friends involved in Latisha Frazier's murder?

Those reportedly involved in the killing were Johnnie Sweet, Brian Gaither, Anneka Nelson, Lanee Bell, Cinthya Proctor, and Laurence Hassan.

Proctor and Hassan were sentenced to 21 and 18 years, respectively, after the two pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, kidnapping, and other charges. Others involved, including Gaither, Nelson, Bell, and McCullough also pleaded guilty to charges such as first-degree murder, second-degree murder, kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit evidence tampering.

Meanwhile, Sweet was found guilty of first-degree felony murder, first-degree premeditated murder, kidnapping, and tampering with physical evidence. Authorities built a "no-body" homicide for the convictions in Latisha Frazier's murder case.

Homicide Hunter: American Detective on ID will further delve into the case this Wednesday.

