What did Dpree Robinson do? Minnesota man pleads guilty to Trinity Ottoson-Smith’s 2021 murder

Dpree Robinson, a 20-year-old Minneapolis man, pleaded guilty on Monday, March 6, to fatally shooting a child in May 2021. The victim was identified as 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith, who was at a friend’s birthday party.

According to authorities, Trinity was struck by a stray bullet. A criminal complaint revealed that Dpree Robinson began shooting from a nearby alleyway towards a residence. However, a stray bullet hit Trinity, who was on a trampoline at the party. The shooting became one of the three incidents that happened over a short period back in 2021.

Authorities clarified that nobody else was hurt at the party. Trinity was in a critical state for around two weeks before she succumbed to her injuries. In May 2021, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to raise funds for the 9-year-old’s medical and later funeral expenses.

Dpree Robinson faces 450-month prison sentence for killing 9-year-old at a birthday party

A tragic event unfolded at a birthday party in Minneapolis on May 15, 2021, when 9-year-old Trinity died after getting struck by a stray bullet. The bullet hit the child in the head, and she was immediately rushed to North Memorial Health Hospital.

However, Trinity succumbed to her injuries two weeks after the horrific incident. A reward of $30,000 was also announced for offering any useful tip that could have led to an arrest in the case. On Monday, March 6, 2023, Dpree Robinson pleaded guilty in a Minneapolis court. He faces a 37.5-year or 450-month prison sentence for the 2021 murder.

Mary Moriarty, Hennepin County Attorney, said in a press release,

“Trinity was doing what kids should be doing in springtime in Minnesota, playing with friends and having fun outside. Mr. Robinson's actions shocked our community and devastated her family and all who loved her. I'm hopeful his admission of guilt will begin to bring some degree of closure for Trinity's family and the community.”

As mentioned before, a GoFundMe campaign was initiated by Trinity’s mother, Nicole Ottoson, back in 2021. The post read,

“She did not deserve this. She has plans to change the world. She wants to be a teacher. She loves making Tik Toks, doing art, doing makeup, playing Roblox with her friends, playing with her siblings, going on adventures, riding her bike, playing softball and basketball, and doing gymnastics. She has been my shadow.”

Later, an update was added to the fundraiser informing about the 9-year-old’s death.

Robinson’s friend told police that he was the one involved in the 2021 shooting that killed Trinity

Authorities revealed that the 2021 shooting that involved Dpree Robinson was a gang-related drive-by shooting. Trinity and her friends were caught in the middle of the shootout.

Police could not charge anyone in connection with the case until February 2022. This was when Dpree Robinson’s friend informed them that the 20-year-old had confessed to being a part of the shootout.

Around three days before the shootout in 2021, surveillance footage captured Dpree Robinson purchasing what was believed to be a suspect vehicle. In February 2022, authorities charged the 20-year-old with second-degree murder.

According to CBS News, Robinson’s trial began on Monday, and prosecutors brought up several new shreds of evidence, including the transcript of the call and text messages. Robinson will receive a sentence of around 37.5 years following the guilty plea. His sentencing is scheduled on March 21, 2023.

Trinity was the second minor to die of a gunshot wound during that time in the city. In a separate incident, around the same time, Aniya Allen, a 6-year-old, died after she and her mother got in the middle of a shootout near 36th and Penn Avenue North.

In another isolated incident, a 10-year-old child named Ladavionne Garrett Jr. sustained serious injuries after he was shot in the head while in a car with his parents. Authorities have not yet made any arrests in these shootings.

