Who did Isaiah Stokes play in SVU? Law and Order star receives 25-year prison sentence

Isaiah Stokes, who portrayed Tyrone Beckwith in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, received a prison sentence of 25 years on March 21, 2025, on charges associated with the murder case of an individual that happened in 2021.

According to People magazine, the person who lost his life was identified as Tyrone Jones, 37, and he was a resident of New York City. Stokes was charged with second-degree murder and weapon possession at the time.

Besides SVU, Isaiah Stokes is well-known for appearing on shows such as Power and Broadwalk Empire. He also had a mixtape in his credits, The Best of Isaiah Vol. 1.5, as per IMDb. However, his character Tyrone Beckwith was featured in only one episode of the 10th season of SVU, titled Baggage.

A press release from Queens District Attorney, Melinda Katz, confirmed on March 21, 2025, that Stokes was convicted in the murder incident, which was reportedly an act of vengeance for a dispute that happened between Isaiah and Tyrone at the latter’s birthday party a year before he died.

The press release also disclosed that Isaiah was taken into custody in July 2021 after an investigation was conducted by NYPD detective Daniel Connors alongside Michael Naus, who was also a part of the police department’s Queens South Homicide Squad.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Timothy Regan alongside former Deputy Bureau Chief of the District Attorney’s Felony Trial Bureau IV and current Deputy Chief of the District Attorney’s Career Criminal Major Crime Bureau.

Isaiah Stokes was thrown out of a party: Circumstances leading to his arrest

A press release from Melinda Katz earlier this month disclosed that Isaiah Stokes and Tyrone Jones’ dispute emerged when the former was reportedly not behaving properly with the female guests who attended Tyrone’s birthday party in 2020.

However, the situation took a worse turn when Isaiah Stokes had a brawl with the party guests after he was told by Tyrone Jones to leave the party. Stokes then allegedly began planning Jones’ murder by installing a GPS on Tyrone’s vehicle so that he could track his victim.

The press release also mentioned that Tyrone Jones’ murder happened when he was waiting for a friend inside his car to have lunch inside a restaurant at Linden Boulevard.

Tyrone was reportedly shot around 11 times, suffering injuries to the head and chest, and Isaiah was moving in the area for 15 minutes until he slowly began approaching Tyrone’s car.

Following the shooting incident, Isaiah allegedly took Tyrone’s car to his apartment in Rego Park and later to a rental area in Hackensack the same month when Stokes was shot dead.

Apart from this, the authorities also discovered certain documents at Isaiah’s residence after they searched the entire house and the documents reportedly proved Stokes’ connection to the GPS device.

Isiah Stokes was convicted after a trial that lasted for almost two weeks, as reported by People magazine.

The Queens, New York City native has accumulated a huge fanbase over the years for his work on different TV shows. According to IMDb, Isaiah Stokes completed his higher studies at Delaware State University and has a few films in his credits, such as Killa Season and Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

