Who is Ivan Cantu? Details explored as Kim Kardashian mistakes a project manager as the death row inmate 

On February 26, reality TV star Kim Kardashian posted an Instagram story urging her followers to sign a petition demanding a halt to Ivan Cantu's execution.

Kardashian mentioned that she first learned about Cantu's case from Catholic nun and anti-death penalty advocate Sister Helen Prejean and was "really moved by it."

Kim Kardashian mistakes NYC project manager for Ivan Cantu (image via @Ivan A. Cantu on Facebook)

However, Kim made a mistake and posted the wrong photo of Ivan Cantu. She posted a photo of Ivan A. Cantu, a project manager from New York. She later took down the photo and replaced it with the photo of the inmate.

Who is Ivan Cantu?

Ivan Cantu was convicted in 2001 for murdering his cousin, James Mosqueda, and his fiancee, Amy Kitchen, in 2000 during a robbery at their North Dallas Home. He was scheduled for an execution in April 2023.

She also took to X on February 23, saying:

"Ivan has 5 days to live. Please sign the petition to demand that Collin County DA Greg Willis request to withdraw the execution date."

Ivan Cantu faced a lethal injection on Feb 28 after maintaining his innocence for two weeks. At the time he was convicted, he alleged that a rival drug dealer had framed him.

A Texas judge halted his earlier execution date last month amid Ivan's claims of innocence.

Cantu's attorney, Gena Bunn as per CBS News on Friday, said:

"Because Mr Cantu's case raises troubling questions that undermine the integrity of the conviction, the court's decision to withdraw the execution date to permit further review was the appropriate next step."

Additionally, two jurors who convicted Cantu also doubted the case. Juror Maurice Jacob pointed out that a careful and thorough review of the evidence must be carried out before the execution.

However, DA Greg Willis believes otherwise. As per CNN, he said in a statement:

"It's my firm belief that justice has been done in this case and that a Collin County jury's verdict should be carried out on February 28th.

Attorney Gena Bunn has also brought to light new evidence that she believes discredits the testimony of Cantu's ex-fiance, Amu Boettches, a key witness who played a major role in the conviction.

After she died in 2021, discrepancies in her statements include false claims. However, no court has agreed to review this new information.

The Move On Petition which aimed to fight Ivan's death penalty said:

"Everyone deserves a fair trial. We want the judicial system to scrutinize the new evidence in Ivan's case that exposes fraudulent testimony and wrongdoing by state witnesses and law enforcement."

The petition added:

"The Collin County Criminal District Attorney's office says that their mission is 'not to convict, but to see that justice is done."

The petition believed that justice is yet to be delivered in Ivan Cantu's case, and asked the DA's office to delay the execution. However, Cantu has since been executed.