Who is Jackie Mason's daughter? All about the late comedian's estranged relationship with Sheba Mason

Popular stand-up comedian and actor Jackie Mason recently passed away at a Manhattan hospital on July 24. Jackie is survived by his wife, Jyll Rosenfeld, and his daughter, Sheba Mason. Jackie Mason was 93-year-old at the time of his death.

Jackie's longtime friend and attorney Raoul Felder confirmed the news, but the cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Mason started his career as a comedian and a regular performer in the Catskills. He made frequent guest appearances on shows like The Ed Sullivan Show and comedy albums like I Am the Greatest Comedian in the World, Only Nobody Knows It Yet! and I Want to Leave You With the Words of a Great Comedian.

Jackie Mason has worked on Broadway, written, and starred in various plays and one-man shows. He has been a part of several films and wrote many books.

Jackie Mason’s relationship with Sheba Mason

The well-known comedian and actor is the father of a daughter. Her name is Sheba Mason. Born in 1985, she is a comedian. The truth here is that Sheba has been estranged from her father for a long time. For many years, Jackie Mason refused to accept in public that Sheba is his daughter.

A paternity test once almost confirmed that Jackie was Sheba’s father. Sheba Mason resembles her father a little bit when it comes to physical mannerisms and halting delivery that helps her comedy.

In 2017, Jackie Mason was not seen at the opening of the comedy show Alexander Schwartz Sleeps With Mae West. The show starred Sheba Mason and was written by her mother, Ginger Reiter. Jackie clarified that he has nothing to do with Sheba and Ginger. He said,

“She’s not my daughter. The doctor said it’s a lot of baloney. She makes a living calling herself my daughter. I don’t want to hurt anyone. If you want to call yourself my son, go ahead.”

The major reason behind these problems between father and daughter is still not known. Sheba Mason has performed as a stage prop in her mother’s plays since she was two years old. Sheba has been a fixture of the Manhattan comedy scene, cracking jokes about certain topics.

