Who is Jackie Moon? Fans go gaga over Will Ferrell as he steals the show at Golden State Warriors Game 

Will Ferrell made an appearance at the Chase Center for Tuesday night’s NBA game. The actor was dressed in full costume as Jackie Moon, the owner and coach of the fictional Flint Tropics of the 2008 movie Semi-Pro.

The 54-year-old sported a vintage jersey and shorts. He was also seen wearing Moon’s signature headband as he ran out of the tunnel with the Golden State Warriors to practice pregame drills.

Will Ferrell shot hoops with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. He also won a half-court shot, which left fans surprised. Speaking of the Anchorman star's basketball skills, Curry said:

“It was fun, and I’m glad we took advantage of it. I think we fed off the energy. I was actually surprised by his form. He had nice rotation on the ball.”

Thompson is a huge fan of the fictional character. He donned Jackie Moon’s outfit three years ago as well, including the famous headband.

Who is Will Ferrell’s character ‘Jackie Moon’?

The movie Semi-Pro, released in 2008, features Will Ferrell’s character Jackie Moon who serves as the owner, coach, and player of Flint Tropics of the American Basketball Association.

Along with the celebrated comedian, the movie starred Woody Harrelson, Andre Benjamin Maura Tierney, Will Arnett, David Koechner, Rob Corddry, and Jackie Haley.

In the movie, Ferell plays the role of a zealous, caring, but mostly terrible coach. He encourages players with his go-to motto, “Everybody love everybody.” Moon is faced with the challenge of making his team join the NBA by bringing his team placed in the last place to the fourth.

Reacting to Ferrell showing up on the court as the fictional character, a few tweets read:

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr revealed that Ferrell had emailed him that he would make an appearance during the team’s warm-up.

Following the team’s 20 point win on Tuesday night, Thompson revealed that he would watch Ferrell’s movie “endlessly” during his two years spent in rehab. He said:

“When I had some dark days, I would put that movie on, and it would make me smile. I’m very thankful for that film.”

Visibly, the actor’s appearance was appreciated by many. His outing came just in time as he is set to appear in a holiday musical titled Spirited with Ryan Reynolds.

