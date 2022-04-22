×
Who was Jacques Perrin? Tributes pour in as renowned French actor dies aged 80

Jacques Perrin was best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Cinema Paradiso (Image via Getty Images/Marin Bureau)
Nikita Nikhil
Modified Apr 22, 2022 08:47 PM IST
Feature

Renowned French actor and director Jacques Perrin, who appeared in several films like Cinema Paradiso and The Young Girls of Rochefort, passed away at the age of 80 on April 21, with his family confirming the unfortunate demise to news agency AFP. In a statement to the outlet, his son, Mathieu Simonet, said:

Jacques Perrin 🖤 https://t.co/NfwnllK0zS
"The family has the immense sadness of informing you of the death of filmmaker Jacques Perrin, who died on Thursday, April 21 in Paris. He passed away peacefully."

Perrin's resume includes appearances in over 70 films, plays, and documentaries, as well as the production of many feature films by Costa-Gavras and Jean-Jacques Annaud.

Twitter reactions on Jacques Perrin's passing away

As soon as news broke of the cinematic genius' untimely death, tributes began pouring in on Twitter. Several people shared pictures of themselves with the actor and also uploaded screenshots from various films of his younger days.

RIP Jacques Perrin, the French actor and producer who helped in a key way to get Costa-Gavras' Z made (he produced it and played the reporter - he parlayed a friendship with the Algerian culture minister to get the film made there without any state interference) https://t.co/0U1lYIms3x
Farewell and rest in peace, Jacques Perrin. An essential centrepiece to two of the greatest films ever, Z and CINEMA PARADISO. https://t.co/iCj1gsUQ55
Rest in Peace Jacques Perrin 🖤Thank you for one of the most beautiful scenes i have ever seen. Thank you for my favorite movie of all time… never anything will replace the emotion to watch this. 🖤https://t.co/ZXsi6gxoGC
Many of us have lived and will live with Cinema Paradiso. Jacques Perrin (adult Toto), passed away today. RIP #CinemaParadiso #jacquesPerrin https://t.co/guP7cW1cZi
What a sad day. What a loss.I have no words.Sending all my love to the family at to everybody at Galatée Films..Jacques Perrin1941-2022 https://t.co/JFauIl1vMp
R.I.P. Jacques Perrin. Amazing career that spanned over 60 years. Was great in the original adaptation of L'ÉCUME DES JOURS (far better than the remake), as well as Z, PEAU D'ÂNE, LES DEMOISELLES DE ROCHEFORT... https://t.co/cBwvnaXkfL
Rest in Peace, Jacques Perrin (1941–2022) 💙📽️ https://t.co/2sS2TRMK9w
rest in peace my dear jacques perrin, thank you for everything 💔🕊 https://t.co/oFZpMqEdCV
RIP Jacques Perrin. Personally I will always remember his collaboration with Schoendoerffer in masterpieces on the war of Indochina like la 317e section and his participation in one of the most beautiful scenes of cinema in Tornatore’s Cinema Paradiso https://t.co/Op51e1E6iR

Brief information about Jacques Perrin

Jacques Perrin, who was born on July 13, 1941 in Paris, had acted in over 70 films in a career that spanned from the 1950s to the current decade.

Perrin, who was equally at home in both French and Italian cinema, had his first major role in 1961, co-starring with Claudia Cardinale in Girl with a Suitcase.

Perrin, distinguished for his grey-to-white hair and soothing voice, was regularly cast as a military commander in films such as The 317th Platoon in 1965, Drummer-Crab in 1977, and A Captain's Honor in 1982, all directed by Pierre Schoendoerffer.

He also co-starred in the Jacques Demy musicals, The Young Girls of Rochefort and Donkey Skin with Catherine Deneuve.

In the Oscar-winning film Cinema Paradiso, Perrin played the mature director Salvatore, reminiscing about his upbringing.

Perrin was also a co-producer on 15 films, including Z, which won an Oscar for Best Foreign Film and Best Film Editing in 1969, and The Chorus, directed by his nephew Christophe Barratier in 2004.

The latter was a box office success in France, selling 8.6 million tickets.

Dernier rôle de Jacques Perrin dans #GoliathParce que le réel est à prendre ou à laisser, il l'a pris. Quel trouble de le reconnaître, marchands de doutes compris! "Il y a des êtres mystérieux, toujours les mêmes, qui se tiennent en sentinelles à chaque carrefour de notre vie"* https://t.co/opTtwZGWTx

Perrin's final film performance, in the March release of the environmental thriller Goliath, demonstrated his strong interest in the natural world.

Being a dedicated conversationist, he co-produced numerous films, including The Monkey Folk, Microcosmos, and Himalaya.

He later co-directed other films, including the Oscar-nominated Winged Migration (2001) and Oceans, which received the César Award for Outstanding Documentary Film in 2011.

Hommage#JacquesPerrin https://t.co/875YzQZQOl
Taking to his Twitter handle, French Army Chief of Staff General Thierry Burkhard paid appreciation to the deceased actor for his various performances as military officers and soldiers in Schoendoerffer's films, while the Foreign Legion dubbed him as "a big name in movies, a personality of tremendous humility."

