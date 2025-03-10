Who is Jameson Stocks? All about the celebrity chef as he calls out Meghan Markle's 'forced and fake' Netflix show

Well-known chef Jameson Stocks recently shared his opinion on Meghan Markle's Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, which premiered on March 4, 2025. Jameson has worked in restaurants in locations such as London, and most of them have received Michelin Star.

According to IOL magazine, Jameson's work has also been featured on popular shows such as MasterChef. Additionally, he has inspired the younger generation to build a future for themselves through The Prince's Trust, where he serves as an ambassador.

During a March 8, 2025, interview with GB News, Stocks criticized Meghan's show, calling it a "terrible" series and adding that the music was not up to the mark. He described the show as "painful to watch." Stocks commented on Markle's role by saying:

"I think she should go back to acting – she's quite a good actress in real life or on screen. I was asked last year by Netflix if I wanted to consult on a lifestyle program. They didn't go into too much detail about who it was but I already did kind of knew anyway."

Jameson Stocks also explained the reason for not joining the show, saying that he was trying to avoid criticism from the general public. He further stated that he could not agree to be a part of something where he would guide Meghan on camera to create something.

"I didn't like the idea of me showing her how to do something and then it being forced and fake. I imagine Netflix would have had two or three consultants – a stylist for her clothes, to give her ideas for the food. If she is going to do something herself, she should do something herself."

Jameson Stocks career explored: Journey as a chef and more

According to his self-titled website, Jameson Stocks' work has received a positive response from various critics. Additionally, he has won several awards for his contribution to bringing Michelin-quality cuisine to all kinds of cooks.

For over a decade, he has continued consulting his restaurants by maintaining a distance from the spotlight. IOL magazine stated that he was being followed by the press at the age of 24, which left a negative impact on his work. In an interview with the outlet, Stocks shared:

"Despite the accolades and being hailed as a prodigious talent in the British media, I found myself in the crosshairs of a particular journalist who seemed to be on a vendetta against me. This relentless scrutiny not only led to significant embarrassment but also triggered a personal breakdown, forcing me to resign from my position."

Jameson Stocks had a troubled childhood, growing up in an abusive house due to his mother's second marriage, as per IOL magazine. He eventually ran away to London and had to live in front of the shops. He later joined a Marco Pierre White restaurant.

The job helped him to launch a successful career for himself at one point as he began working at The Oak Room, a 3-star Michelin restaurant of Marco Pierre. He was continuously employed in multiple Michelin Star restaurants, and his clients include popular faces such as Lady Gaga, Tom Hanks, and more.

Jameson Stocks has been featured on TV channels such as CNN and Channel 4 over the years. He has shared his journey with the general public through an autobiography, James Stocks - Hot Under the Collar. Moreover, he has explored different cuisines by traveling to multiple locations. While speaking to IOL magazine, he said:

"My approach emphasizes appreciation for food, simplicity, and the joy that comes from cooking and sharing meals with others."

Jameson Stocks is a strong advocate for mental health awareness. He is also a father of two children, Jaxon and Caiden.

