Who is Janice Dickinson? Sylvester Stallone's relationship explored as Rocky star heads for divorce with Jennifer Flavin

On August 19, Rocky star Sylvester Stallone’s wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce in Palm Beach County, Florida. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Flavin stated that the marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

However, this is not the first time the pair have separated. As per reports, Stallone and Flavin met in 1988. Following almost five years of dating, Stallone abruptly broke up with Flavin after he met model Janice Dickinson.

As per reports about the actor's divorce, former model Flavin has apparently legally requested that the couple’s assets that they earned during their marriage should be calculated and divided amongst them. Furthermore, Flavin demanded the Florida estate of Stallone be given to her following the dissolution of their marriage.

Janice Dickinson and her career

Janice Dickinson is a former model, TV personality, and entrepreneur, who has been active in the industry for over five decades. The New York native was born in Brooklyn and later moved to Hollywood, Florida with her elder and younger sisters.

As per her memoir, Dickinson's father was a pedophile who abused her frequently. She further recalled an incident where he tried to r*pe her at the age of seven. According to Dicksinson, at the time, upon refusal to have s*x with him, he punched her.

According to the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Dickinson moved to New York from Florida in the early 1970s to pursue a career in modeling. In 1978, she signed on to Ford Models, but later she was one of the many models to infamously leave the agency to join Elite Model Management.

As a model, Dickinson has been in advertisements for several big names, including Balmain, Obao, Christian Dior, Clairol, Orbit Gum, amongst others. The model also graced covers of renowned magazines like Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Vogue, Elle, and Playboy.

Furthermore, the now-67 model-turned-fashion-photographer has appeared in multiple TV series like The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency, Barbee Rehab, Janice & Abbey, and more. In 2008, she also began her own jewelry line on HSN.

Dickinson’s complicated relationship with Sylvester Stallone in the past

In 1994, after being engaged to Jennifer Flavin, Sylvester Stallone broke up with his fiance over a FedEx-ed letter. At the time, Sly was reported to have indulged in an affair with Janice Dickinson. Promptly after they got together, the then 39-year-old gave birth to daughter Savannah, who is now 28.

Back then, there had been severe media speculation which reported that the child was believed to be Sylvester Stallone’s. However, a DNA test proved that Savannah was not Stallone’s biological daughter. Following such revelations, the actor ended his relationship with Dickinson.

Janice Dickinson herself acknowledged the situation at the time, in a 2002 memoir titled No Lifeguard On Duty. She stated that one of the three men--Sylvester Stallone, Michael Birnbaum, and an unnamed individual--could have been the father of her daughter. She reportedly wrote in her tell-all:

“Well, I didn’t (know) in fact, it could even have been the artist’s…but in all honesty, deep down, I felt the child was Sly’s.”

Following split with Janice Dickinson, Sylvester Stallone got back with Jennifer Flavin after a brief relationship with model Angie Everhart. Stallone and Flavin welcomed their firstborn in 1996 and tied the knot a year later. Two years later, they welcomed their second daughter Sistine Rose, followed by their third daughter Scarlet Stallone in 2002.

