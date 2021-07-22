Who are Sylvester Stallone's kids? Inside his marriage with Jennifer Flavin, with whom he shares daughters' Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet

75-year-old American actor Sylvester Stallone is the father of five children. His first son, Sage Moonblood Stallone, died of heart disease at the age of 36. Stallone’s four other children include Seargeoh, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. Scarlet is the youngest among them, and is 19 years old.

Sylvester Stallone, on July 21, shared a photo of himself and his daughters on Instagram. The caption read,

“I am a very very lucky man to have such wonderful, loving children who brought me nothing but joy. Now I wish they would stop growing so tall! Lol.”

Fans of Stallone expressed their love towards his family and called them perfect. The daughters were seen alongside their mother in another post shared by Stallone earlier this month.

Relationship between Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin met each other in 1988. This was during the era when Stallone’s movies were at their peak and he earned the title of a playboy. He and Jennifer dated from 1988 to 1994 and reunited in 1995 after a short break.

They married each other on May 17, 1997, at The Dorchester Hotel in London. Stallone first met a 20 year old Flavin at a restaurant when he was around 46 years of age. Regardless of the age difference, both of them felt a spark and began dating.

The couple also went through many ups and downs with Sylvester Stallone breaking up with Jennifer Flavin in 1994. Stallone ended the relationship through a six-page letter delivered by FedEx.

Sylvester was in a relationship with Janice Dickinson when she gave birth to a daughter in 1994. DNA tests stated that Sylvester Stallone was not her father. He then reconciled with Jennifer in 1995. Jennifer was well-aware of Sylvester’s extra-marital affairs at the time. In an interview, Jennifer said,

“I’m not naïve about what may go on when I’m not around – he’s a 45-year-old man – I can’t change the way he is. Still, he’s not a cheating dog every day of the week. We spend five out of seven nights together, so I don’t know where he’d find the lime.”

Jennifer Flavin is Sylvester Stallone’s third wife. He married Sasha Czack in 1974 and was 28 at the time. They divorced in 1985. Stallone’s second marriage was with Brigitte Nielsen in 1985. Stallone and Nielsen’s marriage and divorce became a hot topic of debate for the press at the time.

Edited by Siddharth Satish