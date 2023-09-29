Who is Jasmine Crockett? Age, education, and all about the Congresswoman as she goes viral for roasting Republicans

Texas representative Jasmine Crockett is taking the internet by storm after a video of her speaking out against the inquiry into Joe Biden's impeachment went viral. The House Oversight and Accountability Committee formally launched its investigation against Biden last month after Republicans accused him of "corruption and abuse of public office," since his time as vice president under the Obama administration.

During the first hearing that took place on Thursday, September 28, 2023, the democrat accused the GOP (Grand Old Party) of turning a "blind" eye when it came to Trump, who is currently facing a whopping 91 criminal charges.

Addressing the GOP's focus on the president's son, Hunter Biden, who they allege was engaged in improper business dealings, Crockett stated:

"If they would continue to say 'if' or 'Hunter' and we're playing a drinking game, I would be drunk by now because I promise you, they have not talked about the subject of this, which would be the president."

Jasmine Crockett, who is currently serving her first term as the U.S. representative from Texas's 30th Congressional District, remarked that it was "disturbing" that no one, including the witnesses, could point out what crime Joe Biden has committed.

Jasmine Crockett practiced as a civil rights and criminal attorney at Crockett Law, PLLC in Texarkana

Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Jasmine attended Rhodes College, in Memphis, Tennessee, receiving her bachelor's in business administration.

In 2009, she earned her law degree from the University of Houston Law Center, following which she worked as a solo practitioner at the Crockett Law, PLLC in Texarkana, Texas till January 2023.

According to the 42-year-old's LinkedIn profile, she served in the Texas House of Representatives from January 2021 to January 2023. Jasmine Crockett has been active in the political circles as well.

In 2010, she served as chairwoman of the Bowie County Democratic Party, and even led an unsuccessful campaign for Bowie County District attorney.

In 2019, she campaigned against Lorraine Birabil for the Texas House District 100, winning the run-off against her. According to her website, Crockett has filed more bills than any other freshman in the Legislature, however, none were passed.

Jasmine Crockett was the point person for U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson during the special session on redistricting. Before retiring, Johnson endorsed Crockett to replace her as the congressional member for Texas's 30th district.

The congresswoman's profile on her website states that she would fight "to expand access to healthcare, voting rights, economic opportunity, and dignity for all."

More about Biden's impeachment hearing

Jasmine Crockett, along with her colleague and Florida representative, Jared Moskowitz, reasoned that the inquiry was just an act of revenge by the Republicans for Trump's impeachment.

To elaborate on the point, Moskowitz pointed out that the witnesses too stated that there was a lack of evidence, despite eight months of investigation.

"As a former director of emergency management, I know a disaster when I see one," exclaimed Moskowitz.

Jared even presented quotes from Republican members, James Comer who acknowledged the lack of evidence, and Chuck Grassley who remarked that they (republicans) were "not interested" in whether the accusations against Biden were accurate.

Jasmine Crockett went on to add that, Biden was only guilty of loving his son "unconditionally" and that unless there is actual evidence, everyone needs to get back to work.