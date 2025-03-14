Who did Jasmine Mooney play in American Pie? Actress reveals being detained, wrapped in chains by ICE

Jasmine Mooney recently got involved in legal trouble after she tried to return to her home in Vancouver on March 3, 2025. Mooney revealed the details regarding the incident while speaking to ABC 10News San Diego on Thursday, March 13, saying that the authorities reportedly detained her in chains after discovering that her work visa was no longer valid.

Jasmine said that the detention center did not provide good food and added:

"I was put in a cell, and I had to sleep on a mat with no blanket, no pillow, with an aluminum foil wrapped over my body like a dead body for two and a half days...We were up for 24 hours wrapped in chains."

Jasmine has pursued a successful career as an actress over the years and played Jackie in American Pie Presents: The Book of Love, as per IMDb. She was featured in one scene of the film, and apart from that, she has two more films in her credits, including Badge of Honor and 37 Teen.

Jasmine Mooney has been residing in Los Angeles for a long time and was employed at a health tonic beverage, where she was also a co-founder. Notably, she was not allowed to enter a flight to Vancouver in November last year when the authorities checked her visa status. She was informed at the time that she should visit a US consulate to apply again, as per Daily Mail.

Her attorney then advised Jasmine to visit San Ysidro, a place located north of the border between the US and Mexico. She had obtained her visa at the same place in the past and had a new job offer alongside all the necessary paperwork to get a new work visa.

However, she was detained by the Customs and Border Patrol, with an agent telling her that she should go to the US consulate for another visa. Apart from this, she was transported to the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego after being taken into custody by the ICE, as stated by the Daily Beast.

A report by Daily Mail dated March 13, 2025, also stated that no charges have been imposed on Jasmine Mooney until now. She is currently being held at an immigration detention center in Arizona, and she recalled her experience when she went to San Ysidro to get a new work visa as she told Team 10:

“Every single guard that sees me is like ‘What are you doing here? I don’t understand – you’re Canadian. How are you here?’”

Jasmine Mooney's mother opened up on the conditions inside prison after her daughter was arrested

While speaking to City News Everywhere on March 13, 2025, Jasmine's mother, Alexis Eagles, said that her daughter had been shifted across multiple detention centers. She added that Jasmine was being held for three nights in San Diego.

Alexis stated that she initially believed that her daughter was released on Sunday, March 9, based on the online tracking system. Eagles also said that she still could not communicate with Jasmine Mooney for around 24 hours and added:

“We eventually learned that about 30 people, including Jasmine, were forcibly removed from their cells at 3:00 am and transferred to the San Luis Detention Center in Arizona. They are housed together in a single concrete cell with no natural light, fluorescent lights that are never turned off, no mats, no blankets, and limited bathroom facilities.”

Alexis also shared a Facebook post, saying that the family was receiving updates about Jasmine's condition only through her friends in the US. According to ABC 10News San Diego, Mooney's friend Brittany Kors is also working to get her released as soon as possible.

In her social media post, Eagles also addressed the way ICE reportedly treats people, saying that it was "inhumane and deeply concerning."

Meanwhile, ICE has not responded to the claims made by Alexis Eagles and Jasmine Mooney, and further updates are awaited on the latter's release from the detention center.

