Who was Jeff Thomas? Popular model dies aged 35 after fall from Miami apartment

Jeff Thomas, a popular model known for his campaigns with a London-based agency called AMCK Models Agency, was recently found deceased at his apartment complex.

Law enforcement told PEOPLE that on March 8, they received a call stating that Thomas' body had been found at his Miami apartment complex. As per sources, witnesses said that he jumped from the balcony, making this a case of apparent suicide.

However, autopsy results confirming a conclusive cause of death haven't been released to the public yet.

bwill @skyballer77 #jeffthomas Popular male model Jeff Thomas has just passed away from an apparent suicide but could there have been fowl play involved in his death? The cops are still investigating...RIP to Jeff 🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 Popular male model Jeff Thomas has just passed away from an apparent suicide but could there have been fowl play involved in his death? The cops are still investigating...RIP to Jeff 🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🙏🙏🙏🙏 #jeffthomas https://t.co/pcwG7V1WxJ

Jeff's death was confirmed by his brother in a Facebook statement, where he wrote:

"It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of my brother, Jeff on Wednesday, March 8th. As you have followed through the years, Jeff traveled the world and lived life to the fullest. What you may not know, is Jeff struggled with addiction and mental health challenges, which ultimately led to his tragic passing."

Jeff Thomas was also an art consultant

Jeff Thomas was best known for his specialization in underwear fashion. Over the course of his career, he did commercial shoots, art magazine shoots, and modeling runway events.

SylNY @syl_ny I never knew him and I wish I could reach out to change his mind as I'm about to hit 35 this month. We all go through all bad , traumatic experience in life... Just devastating. RIP 🫶 @QZQnews This makes me hurt to my stomachI never knew him and I wish I could reach out to change his mind as I'm about to hit 35 this month. We all go through all bad , traumatic experience in life... Just devastating. RIP 🫶 @QZQnews This makes me hurt to my stomach 💔 I never knew him and I wish I could reach out to change his mind as I'm about to hit 35 this month. We all go through all bad , traumatic experience in life... Just devastating. RIP 🫶🙏

He also founded and directed his own contemporary art consultancy called One Popsicle. The company focuses on nurturing relationships between artists and buyers. They also prepare mood boards and curatorial statements for private art collectors.

Thomas worked with several companies like Sovereign Talent Group, Nordstrom, Novo International, Cortex USA, Oxford Property Group, and VESTIGE.

He also worked as a real estate agent, personal trainer, real estate broker, executive account manager, designer sales specialist, actor, and art dealer. He graduated from Texas State University with a Bachelor’s degree in International Business with Spanish as his minor.

Seth Travis @sethtravis 🏼



If you or someone you know needs help TEXT 988 or CALL 800-273-TALK. Prayers for the loss and heartache that the family of Jeff Thomas are feeling right now.If you or someone you know needs help TEXT 988 or CALL 800-273-TALK. Prayers for the loss and heartache that the family of Jeff Thomas are feeling right now. 🙏🏼 If you or someone you know needs help TEXT 988 or CALL 800-273-TALK. https://t.co/RQSLtN8ZIM

The well-loved model had a huge following on social media, mainly Instagram, where he boasted a following of more than 120K.

Earlier on the same day that police received a call about his death, he had shared a photo of himself going for a "cold plunge."

A few days before that, Thomas had shared a picture of a new tattoo that spelled out 'Resilience.' Fans are now seeing it as a symbol of everything the 35-year-old model had been struggling with.

Jeff Thomas' agent says he "may have fallen while taking a selfie"

Thomas' agent, Luli Bautista, recently spoke about the model's death to Daily Mail, saying that she found it difficult to believe that the latter had died by suicide. Bautista said:

"I just can't believe it's true that he intentionally did this. He may have fallen while he was taking a selfie."

The New York Post reported that Jeff Thomas had been texting his agent for a while, and was reportedly excited to tell her about a new project he intended to begin. In light of that, Luli said:

"He seemed thrilled and was proud of himself. He was happy, motivated and excited for his next step just loving life.”

Thomas' agent's statement echoed the sentiments of his cousin Meghan Rae, who also reportedly told the Daily Mail that she didn't believe he died by suicide.

However, it must be noted that the autopsy results haven't declared any official cause of death yet.

Jeff Thomas is survived by his brother and his parents.

Poll : 0 votes