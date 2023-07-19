Who was Jennifer Freeman married to? Ex-husband incident resurfaces as D Nice goes Instagram official with relationship

A decades-old domestic violence claim has resurfaced after American actress Jennifer Freeman made her relationship with DJ D-Nice Instagram official. On July 17, the 37-year-old star took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with the 53-year-old DJ where they can be seen dressed up in black and kissing on a random street, and captioned it "my love."

DJ D-Nice also shared a picture with his girlfriend and captioned it, "a song worth singing." On the second slide, the picture with the black background read:

"You're my serendipity. I wasn't looking for you. I wasn't expecting you. But I'm very lucky I met you."

In the pictures, the duo can be seen looking dapper. Jennifer Freeman wore a black halter-neck gown with a high split and completed the look with black heels. While D-Nice wore a black long coat, a flowy shirt, and matching trousers, and completed the look with a hat.

Fans were delighted to see the new couple being lovey-dovey with each other and hailed their love. On a post shared by the Instagram account @TheYBF, some users criticized them for having a 16-year-old age gap between them, while one of the netizens pointed out how Jennifer Freeman was accused of assaulting her ex-husband and former NBA player Earl Watson.

Screenshot of an Internet user highlighting Jennifer Freeman's past amidst her new relationship with DJ D-Nice. (Photo via @TheYBF/Instagram)

What happened between Jennifer Freeman and her ex-husband Earl Watson

As per legal documents obtained by TMZ, the incident stems from 2010 when Earl Watson and Jennifer Freeman got into an argument when he wanted to skim through her phone. Freeman had allegedly gotten a weird text message on August 1, 2010, at around 11 p.m.

In the papers, Watson claims that the You Got Served actress became enraged when he snatched the phone and began beating and punching him "twice within the face with her right open hand."

Jennifer then allegedly seized the opportunity and sunk her teeth into his right wrist, causing the skin to break and leaving behind visible teeth marks that made him bleed. Watson said that after biting his wrist, Jennifer then bit down on his chest, making him bleed again.

Watson also claimed in the papers that Jennifer tried to attack him with an iron as well, but he was able to prevent that by snatching the object from her hand. The duo share a daughter named Isabella Watson, born on Oct. 16, 2009, and got divorced in 2015.

As for Freeman's boyfriend, D-Nice, he was married to actress Malinda Williams for two years, from 2008 to 2010. He is also a father to Dylan Coleman-Jones and Ashli Jones, from his previous relationships.

Jennifer Freeman is best known for her appearance in the television series My Wife and Kids which also starred Tisha Campbell and Damon Wayans. She also appeared on You Got Served alongside Raz B, Marques Houston, Omarion, Lil Fizz, and J-Boog (Jarell Houston).

As per her IMDb profile, Freeman will next appear in Blended Christmas, Paradies 2, and King of the Castle.