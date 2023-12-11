YouTube star Jenny Blalock, who gained recognition for her flying videos, recently died alongside her father James after their plane crashed near Diana Ridge Road in Pulaski on December 7, 2023. People magazine stated that the incident happened at around 11 in the morning.

The plane reportedly crashed in a remote area due to which the authorities could not arrive for help on time, as per The New York Post. The plane took off from Knoxville and was around 10 miles away from the destination before it crashed.

Director of the Giles County Office of Emergency Management, Bill Myers, revealed that the duo's dead bodies of Jenny and James were recovered from outside the plane. According to WKRN, the crashed plane was covered in flames and the authorities managed to put it down before it spread further.

According to The Sun, Jenny Blalock's family released the following statement:

"Wе would likе to thank thе community for thеir outpouring of lovе and support for our family during this unimaginablе loss of two prеcious mеmbеrs of our family, Jеnny and Jim (Buck) Blalock. Our family is taking grеat comfort in knowing that thеy wеrе togеthеr whеn thеy mеt our Lord and Savior!"

An invеstigation has been launched by thе Fеdеral Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safеty Board to find thе circumstancеs lеading to thе crash. Furthеr dеtails on thе samе arе еxpеctеd to bе rеvеalеd in thе upcoming days.

Jenny Blalock was known for sharing her flying adventures on social media

Jenny Blalock gained recognition over the years for the flying adventure videos she posted on her social media pages, mostly on YouTube and Instagram. She was operating a YouTube channel titled TNFlygirl where she accumulated around 16,000 subscribers. The New York Post revealed that the channel was launched in 2021.

She was also active on Instagram with more than 2,000 followers. The bio on her page stated that she owned the "Plantation Reclaimed Inc. and Luxe Homes and Design." Jenny's last post was shared back on December 4 where she included a photo of a plane called N589IJ and wrote:

"She is washed and ready to fly for a panel make over in a few days! #garmin #bonanza #debonair #upgrade."

Jenny shared another post on the occasion of touching the mark of 400 hours of flying a few weeks ago. She wrote at the time that it was a huge achievement for her and continued:

"Looking forward finishing my instrument training soon so I broaden my aviation horizon!"

Another thing that made Jenny Blalock famous was the video that she uploaded to her YouTube channel a month ago in which she had to do an emergency landing. This happened after her aircraft's battery ran out of power at around 4,000 ft., as per The Sun. According to Parade, Jenny's father James was frequently featured in most of the videos.

Although Jenny was a popular face among the public for her social media appearances, she hardly revealed anything about her family and personal life. Detailed information on her survivors remains unknown and as mentioned earlier, the causes behind the plane crash are yet to be revealed.