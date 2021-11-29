Who is Jillian Michaels' partner? All about Deshanna Marie Minuto as 'The Biggest Loser' trainer pops the question

Personal trainer and television personality Jillian Michaels is now engaged to her partner, Deshanna Marie Minuto. Michaels also announced the news through Instagram on November 28.

Michaels shared a picture where she is embracing Marie Minuto, wearing her engagement ring. Marie Minuto shared the same picture with a ring and heart emoji in her caption.

The engagement ring is made of a 7-carat emerald cut diamond and two single-carat trapezoid diamonds on every side. The ring was designed by a family friend and a specialty jeweler at Miami’s H&H Jewelers. In an interview with People, Jillian Michaels said that her partner is beautiful, smart, funny, creative, quirky, and passionate.

The couple celebrated their third anniversary on October 2021. Michaels shared the news on Instagram alongside a line from Leo Tolstoy’s 1867 novel, War and Peace.

Everything to know about Jillian Michaels’ partner

Deshanna Marie Minuto is a popular style originator and organizer of the attire brand, Letterino, in New York and Los Angeles.

She is an alum of New York University and spent her early life as an incentive chief at some New York offices. Deshanna assisted people with redoing brands among all classes of business. She is active on Instagram.

Deshanna brought some changes to her grandfather’s WWII Bomber and her father’s 1960s biker coat, and are considered the fashion designer's most notable works.

Jillian Michaels was born on February 18, 1974, in Los Angeles, California. Deshanna's date of birth remains unknown, and details about her family and education are yet to be revealed.

Relationship history of Jillian Michaels

Jillian Michaels is the mother of two children and shares them with her ex-fiancee, Heidi Rhoades. She adopted her daughter, Lukensia Michaels Rhoades, in May 2012 and welcomed a son, Phoenix Michaels Rhoades, in the same month. The couple separated in June 2018.

Michaels has been in a relationship with Deshanna Marie Minuto since 2018. While speaking about her s*xuality, Michaels said that she believes in healthy love, and it is awesome if she falls in love with a man or even a woman.

The 47-year-old is mostly known for her appearance in NBC’s The Biggest Loser and talk show, The Doctors. She was also the host and co-judge of the Spike series Sweat, INC in 2015. Michaels was also seen in her own 2016-reality show, Just Jillian on E!.

