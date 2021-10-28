Who is Stephen Hill? Chanté Moore announces engagement to former BET Executive

Singer Chanté Moore and former BET Executive Stephen Hill have recently announced their engagement. Moore made her relationship official while enjoying a vacation with Hill.

Hill turned 60 on October 26 as Moore celebrated his special day and shared a message to him on Instagram with a picture where the pair can be seen on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. The beginning of her message included the lyrics from Happier Than the Morning Sun by Stevie Wonder.

Stephen later shared a message for his love and her followers, and said that this has been the best year for him. He even shared a video with Chanté announcing their engagement.

Who is Chanté Moore’s fiancé?

Chanté Moore’s fiancé, Stephen Hill, is a businessman and television producer. He is well-known as the former President of Music Programming and Specials at the BET network. He was the President of BET Programming from 2008 to 2017.

Hill has been the executive producer of BET Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, and BET shows like The Deal, Alicia Keys, and more. He has been the director of BET’s Music Programming, and a part of BET series like 106 & Park, Spring Bling, and more.

Stephen Hill with one of his friends. (Image via stephengranthill/Instagram)

Stephen was the director of music programming at MTV for four years and program director at WILD-AM in Boston, Massachusetts. He previously worked for ABC Radio Networks and was an executive producer on the Tom Joyner Morning Show.

Previous relationships of Chanté Moore explored

At first, Chanté Moore married her childhood friend in 1991. His name remains unknown until now. However, the marriage did not last long and Moore filed for divorce.

Chanté started dating Kadeem Hardison after meeting him back in 1993 and gave birth to a daughter, Sophia Hardison. They secretly tied the knot in 1997 and divorced in 2000.

Moore then married Kenny Lattimore in 2002 and welcomed a son in 2003. Chanté announced that she and Lattimore divorced, via Facebook in 2011.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Chanté Moore revealed more about her first marriage in the self-autobiographical book, Will I Marry Me? in 2014. She mentioned that she first dated when she was in sixth grade and her first kiss was at the age of 13.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan