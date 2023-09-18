Who does JJ end up with in Outer Banks season 3?

Netflix released Outer Banks season 3 on February 23, 2023. This series revolves around a group of friends embarking on a treasure hunt and encountering numerous twists and turns. During the latest season of the show, many were curious to know who JJ would end up with.

Fortunately, JJ ended up with Kiara as the show progressed. The duo had a "will they or won't they" dynamic and the final episode saw JJ share a significant moment with Kiara, which had been highly anticipated throughout the series. Outer Banks is a teen drama filled with action sequences, featuring 10 episodes per season.

The main cast includes Chase Stokes (John B. Rutledge), Charles Halford (Big John), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Madison Bailey (hippie Kiara), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), and Charles Esten (Ward Cameron). While the show encompasses three love stories, JJ and Kiara's relationship was particularly celebrated by fans.

Why JJ and Kiara are one of the best couples in Outer Banks season 3

It is the love story of JJ and Kiara that stole the spotlight in season 3. JJ hails from the lower-income Pogues group on Kildare Island, while Kiara comes from the affluent Kooks family on the same island. While the series had already featured the love story of John and Sarah, who shared a similar background, what sets this pair apart is the beautiful transition from friendship to love.

The gradual development of JJ and Kiara's relationship increased the hype surrounding the show as viewers rooted for the couple to get together in the penultimate episode. Fans witnessed JJ's willingness to do anything for Kiara and the latter's feelings for JJ became evident in the fifth episode of Outer Banks season 3 when she was kidnapped by Singh's group. JJ was the one who insisted that the teenage gang pursue the kidnappers.

In the end, when Kiara was brought back to safety, JJ said, "I'm so glad you're safe," which signaled that their relationship had become real. Outer Banks season 3 also depicted Kiara's parents' initial disapproval of JJ, as they believed that the Pogues boys were responsible for their daughter's reckless lifestyle, which had put her in danger.

When Kiara was sent off to Kitty Hawk, her budding relationship with JJ was strengthened. JJ also made several efforts to protect Kiara from Singh after nearly losing his life trying to do so. He engaged in covert and unlawful activities, all for Kiara.

When JJ finally reunited with Kiara, she confessed her love for him without hesitation, and JJ promptly replied, "I love you too."

Outer Banks season 4

Netflix has confirmed that the series will return for season 4. This announcement came just before the debut of Outer Banks season 3. The Show was created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke, who also serve as the showrunners and executive producers.

They made the exciting announcement during the Outer Banks music event, stating:

"Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular. The Pogues are enjoying the adventure of a lifetime, and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into Season Four of Outer Banks. Thank you to Netflix, our cast, and the amazing fans who helped make this happen."

With JJ and Kiara's happy ending in Outer Banks season 3, fans are now excited to see if they will still be together at the end of season 4.

More details about the upcoming installment are currently awaited.