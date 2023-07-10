Who is Jodie Turner-Smith? All about the new Tron 3 cast member

The most awaited film of 2025, Tron 3, is yet again in the news with actress Jodie Turner-Smith joining its cast recently.

While details about her character are awaited, it's safe to say she has one of the leading roles in the film. Slated for a 2025 release, as per IMDB, the movie is the third installment of the original 1982 American science fiction action adventure film Tron.

While it has been announced that Jared Leto will portray the lead role of Ares and Greta Lee will be seen as a tech CEO, there's no clarity about Smith's character.

Going by the fact that Turner-Smith is the fourth cast member reveal made by Disney for the project, it seems that her role could be among the most crucial ones in the film's story line.

Jodie Turner-Smith has featured in Zayn Malik's 2016 song Pillowtalk

Although Jodie Turner-Smith had featured in many music videos, her most impressive screen appearance came in Zayn Malik's popular video song, Pillowtalk (2016), which also featured Gigi Hadid.

In the song's video, Turner-Smith appears nude with spikes bursting out of her face in the intro and a strategically placed flower that lifts the creative appeal of the song.

Back then, her appearance attracted a lot of social media intrigue as her identity was still mysterious at the time. Later, the agency that cast her for the video, Luti Media, tweeted about her.

Born in Peterborough, England, Jodie Turner-Smith, was brought up in a Jamaican household. She's the only one of her siblings not born in Jamaica. She lived in England for ten years after which she moved to the Maryland in the USA following her parents' divorce. She then shifted to Los Angeles in 2009.

Jodie Turner-Smith has had an impressive career in the world of acting and modelling with projects like True Blood, The Last Ship, Queen & Slim in her kitty. However, very few people know that neither acting or modelling were her original career preferences.

A chance encounter with Pharell Williams brought her in front of the camera. In an interview with Models.com, she opened up about the journey.

"What pushed me to start modeling was an encounter I had in Pittsburgh. I was backstage with some friends of mine who worked with N.E.R.D and was introduced to Pharrell. At the time I was looking to pursue a career in writing and he told me that I needed to be in front of a camera, and proceeded to call a friend of his who was in the industry."

She continued:

"A month later, I moved to Los Angeles, walked into NEXT Model Management and booked my first job, a Levi’s campaign."

The British actress is married to Canadian actor Joshua Jackson, best known for known for his portrayals of Pacey Witter on The WB's teen drama Dawson's Creek. The two first began dating in 2018 and got married in December 2019. The two have a daughter together, whom they welcomed in 2020.

Apart from Jodie Turner-Smith, Tron 3, titled Tron: Ares, also features Greta Lee, Jared Leto and Evan Peters. While the film will be directed by Norwegian film director Joachim Ronning, best known for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019).

The story for the project is written by Steven Lisberger, Bonnie MacBird and Jesse Wigutow. The official plot description for the third installment remains undisclosed.

Tron 3 is expected to release in 2025

Poll : 0 votes