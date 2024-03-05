Who does Joey end up with in Friends? Character’s love life explored

Joey (Matthew Steven LeBlanc) in Friends doesn’t end up with anyone in the series but is secretly responsible for all his fellow mates finding their other halves.

Even though he engages in many romantic bondings throughout the series, Joey is the only key character who isn't in a committed relationship by the end of the final episode.

Friends ran for 10 successful seasons on NBC before ending in 2004. Despite its brief run, the program is still top-rated, especially now that it is available to stream on HBO Max, allowing fans to rewatch it.

The series shows a group of six young adults in New York City struggling to balance their personal, professional, and social lives while dealing with the obstacles that come with growing up.

Each character's life was explored in great detail throughout the Friends series, including their concerns, hopes and familial histories. Their romantic relationships were also given careful consideration, as all the characters found their romantic partners by the end of the series except for Joey.

Exploring Joey’s love life in Friends

Even though Joey did not end up with anyone, he did the most dating in the show. The sitcom strongly emphasized the group's love connections because the primary characters were in their early 20s when Friends premiered.

The sitcom's plotline typically involved dating in New York City, and it was evident from the start that Joey was the group's womanizer.

For the length of the play, his promiscuity was one of the most recognizable aspects of the meek figure. Joey's catchphrase, "How you doing?" was also a reference to his attempts at many possible dates. In the end, Joey's tactics succeeded since he was seen as a total ladies' guy.

According to Reddit users, it should come as no surprise that Joey received the highest number of sexual partners (51.5) during 10 seasons, with verified partners receiving a full point and possible partners receiving a half-point.

Joey had at least four committed relationships, even though he was more likely to have one-night stands or brief dates. They were Erin, Melanie, Angela and his brief relationship with Phoebe's twin sister Ursula. Joey attempted to strengthen her relationships with a few women besides them.

Before realizing he had fresh potential with Kathy the next season, Joey dated Kate, an actress from General Hospital, in season 3. Sadly, she left him for Chandler, but in season six, Joey found fresh love when a stunning woman named Janine moved in as his roommate.

Next was Charlie, a coworker of Ross's whom Joey grew fond of before he turned his attention to one of his closest pals.

During Friends season eight, Joey's romantic feelings for Rachel were revealed. She eventually denied him before the proposal incident. Though Joey's romantic feelings continued, they eventually reconciled and wanted to pursue a true relationship in the final season, but quickly realized it would never work.

As shown, LeBlanc's character moved to Los Angeles and eventually found Alex, the first lady he thought about getting married to.