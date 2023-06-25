Who does John Corbett play in And Just Like That.. season 2?

John Corbett plays Aidan Shaw in season 2 of And Just Like That. Aidan was one of Carrie's primary love interests in the original Sex and the City series, and they had a tumultuous relationship.They dated on and off, got engaged, and even broke up before Aidan eventually married and had a child with someone else.

In the first season of And Just Like That, Carrie Bradshaw experienced a heartbreaking loss when her husband, Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth), suffered a fatal heart attack while exercising.

We previously saw Aidan in the Sex and the City 2 movie. Rumors about John Corbett's return to the franchise had circulated during the first season of And Just Like That, but he did not make an appearance.

Corbett is an American actor. He is 62 years old and was born in West Virigina. He has made a remarkable impact in the entertainment industry with his acting talent and charismatic presence. Corbett is widely recognized for his memorable roles in both television and film.

One of his most notable television roles was as Chris Stevens in the critically acclaimed series Northern Exposure. His portrayal of the philosophical and charming radio DJ earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

Corbett's performance in Northern Exposure showcased his ability to bring depth and nuance to complex characters. However, it was his role as Aidan Shaw in the hit series Sex and the City that propelled Corbett to even greater fame.

Aidan, a furniture designer and love interest of the main character Carrie Bradshaw, became an iconic character in the storyline. Corbett's portrayal of Aidan's warmth, sincerity, and rugged charm resonated with audiences, making him a fan favorite.

John Corbett is also a talented singer

In addition to his acting career, John Corbett is also an accomplished country music singer. He has released multiple albums and has enjoyed success on the country music charts.

Apart from his acting career, Corbett has pursued a successful venture in country music, releasing two studio albums and achieving moderate success on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

He has consistently showcased his versatility as an artist, seamlessly transitioning between different roles and mediums. Whether he is portraying a quirky DJ, a romantic furniture designer, or captivating audiences with his music, John Corbett continues to captivate audiences with his immense talent and genuine charisma.

Sarah Jessica Parker is excited about John Corbett's return to the series

In season 2 of And Just Like That, Carrie reconnects with her second great love, Aidan Shaw, following the death of her husband, Mr. Big. Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, expressed her excitement about working with John Corbett again.

She described him as someone she loves working with, highlighting his skills and ease in bringing the character of Aidan to life. Parker emphasized that Corbett puts in a great deal of effort and cares deeply about his work, making the experience comfortable and joyful.

Michael Patrick King, the writer and director of the show, had always envisioned Aidan's return for season 2. He felt that Aidan's presence was crucial for Carrie's character development, given the audience's emotional investment in both Aidan and Mr. Big.

King believes that the show is about growth and self-discovery at every age, and since Carrie famously stated that everyone has two great loves, it was natural for Aidan to reenter her life.

Returning to And Just Like That, Carrie's reconnection with Aidan in season 2 has been highly anticipated. His return promises to bring new dynamics and emotional depth to the storyline, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the lives of Aidan and Carrie.

And Just Like That season 2 is currently streaming on Max.

