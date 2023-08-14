Who was John Fielder? Cause of death explored as renowned Colorado photographer dies aged 73

Photographer and writer John Fielder recently passed away on August 11, 2023, at the age of 73. He died after a battle with pancreatic cancer and the same was confirmed by his daughter Katy.

Governor Jared Polis expressed his grief after the news came to light and mentioned that Fielder captured the beauty of Colorado with his camera for over 50 years. As per 9News, Polis stated that he met the photographer just two weeks ago and said:

"I last saw John two weeks ago at the opening of the 'Revealed: John Fielder's Favorite Place' exhibition at History Colorado. On behalf of the state, I thanked him for donating his life works to History Colorado."

Expand Tweet

The John Fielder Mezzanine Gallery is scheduled to be launched in January next year. The gallery will feature his work as a photographer over the years. Before his death, Fielder donated a collection of 5,000 pictures to History Colorado.

John Fielder was battling pancreatic cancer for a long time

Pancreatic cancer first affects the tissues of the pancreas. It can be diagnosed in its early stages in most situations but one does not experience any symptoms until the cancer has spread to the rest of the organs, as per Mayo Clinic.

Smoking, diabetes, obesity, and age are a few things that can cause pancreatic cancer. Experts advise individuals to avoid smoking, maintain a healthy weight, stay active, and opt for a healthy diet to prevent being diagnosed with it.

John Fielder was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year, as reported by The Denver Post. He spoke to Barry Peterson of CBS News in July this year and said that he was focusing on enjoying life and living in the present.

He also spoke about his career and mentioned that he would not miss the opportunity to try and capture a good picture. In an interview with Peterson in 2015, Fielder stated:

"I never get tired of being in places like this. It's my medicine. I've been to the park a hundred times in the last 40 years, and it gets better each time I come here."

John Fielder was a successful nature photographer

Born on August 2, 1950, Fielder grew up on the East Coast and pursued his graduation from Duke University. His pictures appeared in many books and calendars. He donated several pictures he took of locations in Colorado to History Colorado in January this year.

He was also a part of the Great Outdoors Colorado initiative in 1992, which contributed to the protection of wildlife and other natural spots. He aimed to conserve the environment and spread awareness about the same through his books.

He was married to Gigi, who passed away due to Alzheimer's disease in 2005. A year later, in 2006, the duo's son J.T. died by suicide, as per Vail Daily. The couple was parents to three kids. After the two tragedies, John began increasing awareness about Alzheimer's and suicide prevention.

Several individuals took to social media to mourn John Fielder's death after the news came to light.