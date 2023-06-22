Jack Hanna net worth: Famed Zookeper's fortune explored amid battle with advanced Alzheimer's

Retired zookeeper Jack Hanna, whose net worth is $2.5 million, is struggling with advanced Alzheimer's disease. Speaking to The Columbus Dispatch, his wife, Suzi Egli, said that he cannot remember his family members and that the Jack they knew does not exist anymore.

According to Hanna's family members, he remembers Suzi and his dog Brassy and occasionally recognizes his elder daughter Kathaleen. Hanna's other daughter, Suzanne, said that her father has stopped remembering who she is and does not know that she is his daughter.

The only normal thing that Jack does every day is the two-mile walk with Suzi, but he is slowly having problems continuing these walks. Suzi further stated that since the doctors revealed Jack's disease, she has "tried to hang on" to every little thing she remembers about her husband. Suzi added that she knew her husband was still there and continued:

"There are still those sweet, tender moments – you know, pieces of him that made me and the rest of the world fall in love with him."

Suzi revealed that it has been hard to look after Jack Hanna in the past. Kathaleen, on the other hand, says that they disclosed Jack's Alzheimer's disease so that others suffering from the same can get help. Kathaleen added that although her father retired, he would have worked until the day of his death.

Jack Hanna has earned a lot of wealth from his career as a zookeeper

Jack Hanna has gained recognition over the years as a former director of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. He has also been featured on different TV shows. CelebrityNetWorth has reported the 76-year-old's net worth as $2.5 million.

Hanna started his career at Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens during the 70s. He has hosted a local TV show Hanna's Ark, and David Letterman's talk show and Good Morning America have both featured his live animal demonstrations

Jack continued to host many TV shows like Jack Hanna's Animal Adventures, Jack Hanna's Wild Countdown, and more. He has even received honorary doctorates from Otterbein College, Ohio University, Muskingum University, and Capital University.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium went through major changes after he joined as director in 1978. The grounds were expanded to a great extent, along with the replacement of enclosures with open habitat environments. Attendance at the zoo also witnessed an increase.

Jack Hanna's family revealed in 2021 that he was diagnosed with dementia

Jack Hanna's family disclosed in 2021 that he had been diagnosed with dementia, which has been progressing to Alzheimer's disease. The news came after Jack's retirement as the director of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. A letter was also posted on Twitter, which stated that he couldn't participate in public life like he used to.

The letter mentioned that the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium have been an important part of Jack's family ever since they came to Central Ohio in 1978. The letter continued:

"Dad engaged with millions of households through his media appearances and weekly television programs – including Animal Adventures, Into the Wild and Wild Countdown. This allowed to bring an unparalleled level of awareness to the importance of global conservation given the unrelenting pressures on the netural environment."

The letter mentioned that Jack loves the zoo and the wilds and is thankful to the employees and volunteers, who have worked hard every day. It further stated:

"Our mom – Suzi – has been by his side for 53 years in every corner of the world. She continues to be his rock (and ours, too). We have great respect and admiration for Mom as we move through not only this difficult time with Dad, but also Julie's continued life-long challenges from her childhood leukemia, as she is currently recovering from major surgery."

As the letter concluded, the family members requested privacy from everyone.

