PURPLE K!SS' Park Ji-eun writes a handwritten letter to fans confirming her departure from the group

PURPLE K!SS' Park Ji-eun has confirmed her departure from the group in a handwritten letter she posted on her personal social media account.

She apologized for dropping the surprise news and revealed that she has decided to find a new direction, not as PURPLE K!SS but as Park Ji-eun. The singer further noted that she is grateful for all the love and appreciation she received from PLORYs (fandom name) and made some amazing memories.

In the letter posted on November 18, she asked fans not to worry about her health. She wrote that she would return better and healthier, and repay all the love she has been given by her fans, and hopes fans will watch over her in the future as well.

PURPLE K!SS' agency RBW confirms Park Ji-eun is leaving the group due to her ill health

On November 18, PURPLE KISS’ agency, RBW, posted an official statement on the group’s fan cafe account regarding member Park Ji-eun’s departure from the group.

They confirmed that she was indeed leaving PURPLE KISS due to her continued ill health coupled with symptoms of anxiety appearing frequently. After a thorough consultation with her doctor, it was advised that she needs sufficient rest and care and should refrain from heavy-duty work.

Her agency further revealed that during her break period, the agency was constantly communicating with her regarding group activities and her future course of action, and they mutually agreed that the idol needs time to rest and recuperate and thus, made the difficult decision to leave the group to pursue her future endeavors.

The PURPLE K!SS member will wrap up her activities with the group on November 18, and the group will continue further as a six-member group moving forward. RBW asked fans to be understanding of the situation and to support PURPLE K!SS and Park Ji-eun in their future endeavors.

PLORYs took to social media to react to the news of PURPLE K!SS' Park Ji-eun leaving the group.

The Into Violet singer trained for about 6 to 7 years before debuting with the group. In 2018, she entered Mnet’s survival show Produce 48 as a contestant. Unfortunately, she was eliminated from the competition.

She was revealed as the sixth member of PURPLE K!SS in July 2020, and she debuted with them a year later. Besides singing, she has participated in PURPLE K!SS’ tracks Period (Into Violet) as a lyricist and composer and 2 am (Hide & Seek) as a songwriter.

PURPLE K!SS released their fourth EP in July 2022

PURPLE K!SS is a six-member girl group consisting of members - Na Go-eun, Dosie, Ireh, Yuki, Chaein, and Swan. They chose the name PURPLE KISS to represent different aspects of love using different colors.

The talented, self-producing girl group gave fans a glimpse of their talent with the release of their two pre-debut singles, My Heart Skip a Beat in November 2020, and Can We Talk Again in February 2021.

Shortly after this, PURPLE K!SS debuted on March 15, 2021, with their first EP Into Violet, where members participated in composing, songwriting, and other aspects of album making.

Their last comeback was on July 25, when they released their fourth mini-album, Geekyland, with the lead single, Nerdy.

