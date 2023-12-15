Who is John L. Brownlee? Netflix Painkiller true inspiration story explored 

John Leslie Brownlee (sometimes referred to as John L. Brownlee) is the main lead in the series Painkiller on Netflix. A native of the United States, he previously held the position of US Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, serving from 2001 to 2008. Currently, Brownlee serves as the co-chair of Holland & Knight's National White Collar Defense and Investigations Team, focusing on litigation law in his practice.

With its latest real-life event-based series, Painkiller, Netflix is staying true to its commitment to delivering compelling true crime and real-life event-based shows. This gripping series aims to explore in detail the notorious opioid crisis that plagued the United States.

Painkiller Series on Netflix premiered on August 10, 2023

Painkiller focuses mostly on the company responsible for manufacturing OxyContin in order to paint a vivid and dismal picture of the conditions surrounding the opioid epidemic.

Netflix Painkiller: True inspiration

This limited series on Netflix, co-created by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, is an American drama limited series that draws inspiration from Patrick Radden Keefe's impactful articles in The New Yorker, namely 'The Family That Built an Empire of Pain' and 'Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit. Unfolding over six episodes, the series brings to life the narratives surrounding the crisis.

The exploration of the roots and fallout of America's opioid crisis in Painkiller on Netflix is based on true events. The series embarks on a journey into the lives of those responsible, the individuals trapped in its grasp, and a determined investigator on a mission for the truth.

It is crucial to note that Netflix describes the series as a "fictionalized retelling" of these true events. The victims portrayed in the show are representative of thousands of people affected and not necessarily based on a single individual.

Released on August 10, 2023, and directed by Peter Berg, Painkiller features a talented cast, with notable names such as Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, Tyler Ritter, Taylor Kitsch, Dina Shihabi, and West Duchovny in various roles.

Tyler Ritter plays the role of John L. Brownlee in the series. Viewers might recognize Tyler Ritter from shows like The McCarthys, NCIS, Young and Hungry, and Homecoming.

Who is John L. Brownlee?

Born on January 31, 1965, in Casper, Wyoming, United States, John L. Brownlee is a highly esteemed and wealthy American lawyer. In 1994, he graduated from the William & Mary School of Law in Williamsburg, Virginia. Following that, he served as a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Sam Wilson in Roanoke, Virginia.

He is highly experienced in defending against white-collar crimes, conducting internal investigations, enforcing securities laws, and handling False Claims Act (FCA) cases. Brownlee has advocated for numerous individuals and businesses in both criminal and civil cases.

He spent over ten years at the U.S. Department of Justice, starting as an assistant U.S. attorney in the District of Columbia and eventually becoming the U.S. attorney in the Western District of Virginia.

John L. Brownlee gained prominence for his role in prosecuting an American pharmaceutical company for the misbranding of the opioid OxyContin, a story which was showcased in the Hulu miniseries Dopesick and now in the Netflix Painkiller. Before joining the Justice Department, John L. Brownlee worked as a law clerk and served in the U.S. Army, specifically in the Judge Advocate General Corps.

As of December 11, 2023, John's net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

What happened to John L. Brownlee in Painkiller?

In the show, John L. Brownlee teams up with fellow attorney Edie Flowers (played by Uzo Aduba) to confront Purdue for their wrongdoing. Together, they navigate the intricate legal landscape to ensure accountability for Purdue Pharma while the pharmaceutical company misbranded the opioid OxyContin.

Their shared commitment is evident as they work together in their quest for justice, shedding light on the difficulties of holding the big company accountable for their actions and seeking a resolution in the face of legal intricacies.

In reality, John L. Brownlee spearheaded an inquiry into Purdue Pharma's marketing of OxyContin in the early 2000s when he became a U.S. attorney in the Western District of Virginia (according to what seems to be his LinkedIn profile, noting his appointment year as 2001).

Although he successfully obtained a criminal conviction against the company and three top executives, Purdue Pharma continued manufacturing OxyContin, partly due to the influence of Rudy Giuliani, whose law firm was enlisted by Purdue.

Where is John L. Brownlee now?

Currently, lawyer John L. Brownlee practices in Washington, D.C, is an attorney and is a partner in a reputable local law firm. He's quite dedicated to his job, as is evident.

Over his career, John L. Brownlee has received many honors. A notable mention is his inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America guide for Criminal Defense: White-Collar from 2013 to 2023. In his present professional capacity, Brownlee is affiliated with Holland & Knight, as indicated by details in his online biography.



As per Netflix, the official synopsis for Painkiller is as follows:

"Painkiller, a fictionalized telling of real events, explores some of the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America, highlighting the stories of perpetrators, victims, and truth-seekers whose lives are forever altered by the invention of OxyContin."

Touching the lives of thousands, the opioid crisis, as explained in the series Painkiller, streaming on Netflix, is an ideal pick to watch. Delve deep into the intricacies of a crisis that has affected everyone in its path.