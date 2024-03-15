Who is Joie Chavis’ boyfriend? All about Trevon Diggs as the dancer announces pregnancy 

Joie Chavis has announced that she is pregnant with her third child. The dancer took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she was expecting as the 2001 hit This Woman's Works by Maxwell played in the background.

In the Instagram post shared on March 14, Joie Chavis showcased her growing belly as she sported a bikini. The video began with the dancer’s back to the camera as she walked towards serene waters. She then proceeded to turn towards the site to share her pregnancy.

It is not Joie Chavis' first child. The 35-year-old is the mother of Shai Moss, whom she shares with rapper Bow Wow. She is also the parent of Hendrix Wilburn, whom she shares with rapper Future. At the time of writing this article, Trevon Diggs had not shared a public statement or commented on her social media post.

Trevon Diggs is already a parent of two children

Trevon De’Sean Diggs plays for the National Football League’s Dallas Cowboys. Before being drafted by the Cowboys, the 25-year-old played college football in Alabama.

Trevon Diggs was selected by the Dallas Cowboys for the 2020 NFL Draft. He continues to play for the team. In 2023, he signed a $97 million contract with the team, which can also lead to bonuses up to $104 million.

Trevon’s elder brother, Stefon, is also a football player who is a wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills. The siblings’ father, Aron, passed away in January 2008, when Trevon was just nine years old. It led to Stefon taking on a parental role with his younger brother. Speaking about the same, Trevon said in an interview with the NFL:

“He’s like my dad honestly. He was there for me when my father passed, so he’s always taken care of me. I’ve always asked him about everything, no matter what. At 2 o’ clock in the morning, I’m asking him questions. I called him last night… every day. I’m asking him about his experiences, his process, how he manages. There are a lot of things I ask him.”

Trevon Diggs is already a parent to two children. His older son, Aiden, was born in 2016. However, details about the mother remained unknown at the time of writing this article. Chosen, Diggs' second child, was born in 2021, whom he shares with his former girlfriend Yasmine Lopez.

According to Daily Mail, Trevon Diggs and Joie Chavis, who have a 10-year age gap, confirmed their relationship in 2022 after the former took to his Instagram account to share an honorary post for Chavis during her birthday.

Joie Chavis has since publicly supported Trevon by appearing at the Cowboys’ home games. One time, she also showed off her cup that featured his picture and name on it.