Who was Jordan from The Office? Cody Horn character explored 

Jordan from The Office, played by Cody Harrell Horn, is an American actress and model. Jordan is hired by Deangelo (Will Ferrell) in The Inner Circle as an executive assistant to prove to the staff that he is not sexist. Cody appeared in three episodes, specifically the eighth and ninth episodes of season 7, and one episode in season 8.

Pam (Jenna Fischer) is irritated by Jordan since she lacks business skills and Deangelo most likely hired her because of her attractive appearance. During one of Deangelo's inner circle meetings, she is seen taking notes. Dwight refers to her as a "whore" after she asks what she can do to help him.

Looking into Cody's character Jordan from The Office

After Jordan gets the position of executive assistant, she is seen when Deangelo and the other employees (the Inner Circle) play basketball downstairs in the warehouse. Under Dwight's supervision, Jordan is tasked with finding out what each employee in The Office is up to.

Dwight informs Jordan that he wants her to know what other people think of him after informing her that she will likely age poorly due to her fair skin and that Deangelo just hired her for her appearance. For the remainder of the show, she mainly appears in the background.

Who is Jordan from The Office in real life?

Jordan from The Office, whose real name is Cody Harrell Hor, was born on June 12, 1988, and is 35 years old. With her mother, Cindy Harrell, a former actress and model, and father, Alan F. Horn, an entertainment industry entrepreneur who once held the position of president of Warner Bros., Cody grew up in a wealthy family.

Before her acting career, Horn worked as a model for several companies, including Ruehl, Ralph Lauren, Polo Jeans and Give Campaign. In 2010, she made her first appearance on screen in 10 episodes of the well-known comedy-drama series "Rescue Me" on FX, where she played the character of Emily.

She starred in five movies that year, the most prominent being the thriller "Occupant," the teen criminal drama "Twelve," and the comedy-drama "Flipped," both directed by Rob Reiner, and eventually made her guest appearance as Jordan from The Office.

Jordan’s role is very limited; things change for her character in the sitcom after Jo Bennett removes Dwight from his manager role and Creed takes over.

Elderly and disoriented as usual, Creed assigns Jordan a list of strange assignments and research projects, asking her to look up the meaning of a string of obscure terms and asking her to put clients who are only loosely described on the phone with him.

She takes a temporary desk seat at Jim's, who is in the conference room with Gabe and Toby and interviewing candidates for the position of regional manager.

Jordan simply obliges when Pam asks to put herself on the phone, acting as if Pam were any of the several clients that Creed desires (Search Committee), using several voices.

For fans, the role of Jordan made no strong impact in the series and only made them wonder why she disappeared from the series altogether.