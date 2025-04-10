Who was Julie Tingley? Tributes pour in as community mourns loss of beloved Tampa businesswoman

A Florida-based businesswoman named Julie Tingley passed away on April 6, 2025, in her hometown in Tampa. The cause of her demise remains undisclosed at the time of writing. The news was shared by her brother-in-law Wade Tingley via Facebook on April 9.

Ad

“I am now at liberty to say that my sister-in-law, Julie Tingley, suddenly passed away Sunday night. We are all devastated by this, and I have no words to describe what we're all going through. Please keep my brother and his two daughters in your prayers,” the post read.

For the unversed, Julie Tingley was the founder and President of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit give-back-collective, Wee Macree. The organization sells graphic t-shirts with messages for children with a “mission to support the causes that support our kids,” as per its Instagram bio.

Ad

Ad

Moreover, Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine also mourned Tingley’s demise on its Instagram account, calling it a “nightmare” they had been “waiting to wake up from.”

“We are heartbroken to share the news that Julie Tingley, our incredible Moms to Know and Kids to Know editor, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday night. The news has shaken this entire community to the core,” part of the post read.

Ad

The same magazine also remembered Julie as a “super mom and super friend” who gave “lovingly" to the community without expectations of anything in return. The post featured several images of Julie alone and with her family, friends, and community members while also celebrating her “legacy” and praying for her loved ones.

In the wake of the announcement, tributes have been pouring in for Julie.

Tributes pour in for Julie Tingley. (Image via Instagram)

All you need to know about Julie Tingley

Julie Tingley was an entrepreneur, community builder, child advocate, philanthropist, and writer from Tampa, Florida. She founded Wee Macree in 2021 with the tagline, “Little kids, big hearts.” According to the brand's website, forty percent of the company’s proceeds are given back to the community to empower children.

Ad

“I founded Wee Macree with a mission to build community and raise awareness around issues impacting kids around the world. Every purchase of a Wee Macree t-shirt puts money into the hands of organizations devoted to helping children,” her LinkedIn bio reads.

She also wrote for the “Moms to Know and Kids to Know” column of the Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine since mid-2019. She was a mother of two daughters, Ella and Kate, whom she shared with her husband Ken.

Ad

Ad

Before finding her own nonprofit, Julie worked as an award-winning sales representative in the medical industry for over 15 years. According to her LinkedIn profile, she was a business development manager at Business Integrity Services from May 2023 to September 2024. She also assumed the position of a territory manager for companies such as Tissue Regenix Ltd. (2015-2017) and Acelity (2011-2013).

Tingley was also a pharmaceutical sales specialist for AstraZeneca (2007-2011) as well as a sales and marketing representative for Sanofi (2005-2007) and the Southeast division of Avery Dennison Graphics Solution (2003-2005).

Ad

The now-deceased businesswoman also served as the market leader and writer for the women’s membership-based publication and networking group, The KNOW Women. In 2018, she released the first KNOW Tampa Book and helped grow the local KNOW community as the KNOW Tampa Bay Ambassador.

Ad

Julie Tingley attended Stetson University where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and international business and marketing. She was part of the Spanish study-abroad program at the Mexican school called Universidad de Guanajuato.

The mother of two did volunteer work for organizations such as Mommy and Me High Tea, Charity Polo Classic, and YA By the Bay, among others. Her other passions included fundraising, leadership, and outreach. Tingley penned a children’s book titled Roo & Doots, inspired by her dogs. She had 11.5 followers on Instagram.

Julie is survived by her husband and two daughters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pallavi Kanungo Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.



An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.



Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.



During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs. Know More