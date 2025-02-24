$30K donated by single donor catapults Luigi Mangione's fundraiser to over $608K

An anonymous donation worth $30K was made for Luigi Mangione's legal fees fundraiser. The large sum pushed the total amount to cross over $608K, with new donations pouring in every once in a while.

Mangione was apprehended at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania days after the murder, and is currently facing terrorism and murder charges in New York. In December 2024, a fundraiser to cover his legal fees was started on GiveSendGo, with a goal of $1 million. Over the weekend, an anonymous donor donated $30K to the fundraiser, claiming the case was "likely politicized."

"I never needed to worry about affording med care. But I am here bc, even among the affluent, it is clear that from the motion to dismiss Adams' charges to perp walk, the case is likely politicized. Makes me highly doubtful of any claimed evidence and pursuit if capital punishment. CP, esp, would personally & strongly tilt me in favor of defense; the motives are suspect & due process lacking," the donor added in their note.

For the unversed, Luigi Mangione is a 26-year-old Ivy League graduate arrested for the alleged murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a hotel in midtown Manhattan in December 2024.

Luigi Mangione received another anonymous donation of $11K

According to The Express Tribune, Luigi Mangione's legal fund received another anonymous donation of $11K. This came after Donald Trump signed an executive order to restore the death penalty following his inauguration in January 2025.

The donor cited the executive order as the reason they were donating to the fundraiser, claiming the death penalty was being "politicized" and Luigi Mangione's right to a "fair trial" might be "compromised," according to Tribune. He is eligible for capital punishment if found guilty of Brian Thompson's murder, as reported by Newsweek.

On February 14, Luigi Mangione released his first public statement following his arrest, thanking everyone who supported him via a written statement on the website set up by his legal team. He also expressed his gratitude towards the people who wrote letters to him, saying:

"Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe. While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future."

In other news, Luigi Mangione appeared for his first court hearing in New York on February 21, 2025. According to the BBC, Mangione showed up for his hearing in a bulletproof vest, with his hands and legs handcuffed, as people gathered outside the court to protest for his freedom, reportedly chanting, "Free, free Luigi” and “no more death by denial."

