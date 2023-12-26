Who did Kamar De Los Reyes play in Call of Duty? Character explored as Puerto Rican star dies aged 56

Promised Land star Kamar de los Reyes recently passed away after a battle with cancer on December 24, 2023. The news was confirmed by his wife Sherri Shaum's publicist Lisa Goldberg and detailed information regarding his cancer diagnosis is currently awaited. Kamar was mostly known for his appearance in the ABC series, One Life to Live.

While Kamar was popular for portraying different roles in films and TV shows, he was also known for giving his voice to the main villain Raul Menandez in three games of the Call of Duty franchise that were released between 2012 and 2022.

Expand Tweet

Kamar de los Reyes was last seen as Coach Montes in the sports drama series All American. He has two new shows in his upcoming lineup - Daredevil: Born Again and Washington Black.

Kamar de los Reyes appeared as the main antagonist in Call of Duty through motion capture

Kamar de los Reyes but he also gained recognition for his work in the Call of Duty games as the antagonist Raul Menendez. He appeared in the game through motion capture and also gave his voice to the character.

Call of Duty: Black Ops marked Raul's first appearance and introduction. Raul then remained an important part of Call of Duty: Black Ops II and Call of Duty: Strike Team.

The character was leading a terrorist organization called Cordis Die and he aimed to take revenge for his family who were targeted by the CIA many years ago. Raul was born and raised during the Nicaraguan Revolution, but after the country's earthquake in 1972, his family struggled to cope with their losses.

The earthquake left his sister Josefina disfigured and crippled. The brother-sister duo were living in a warehouse that was burned down by its owner, increasing Raul's hate towards the US.

During his early life, Raul was involved in the drug business and he used the profits to form his private army. He formed Cordis Die in 2014 and the terrorist organization was described as a "savior and idol" by many people in the next 11 years.

Kamar de los Reyes was cast in various popular TV shows

Kamar de los Reyes spent his early days in Las Vegas and started his career on stage, as per USA Today. While he was being praised for his performances on stage plays, he slowly changed his focus towards television and films.

Kamar played a lot of iconic roles over the years, including Jobe in 13 episodes of Sleepy Hollow in 2017. He was also known for his appearances as Antonio Vega in One Life to Live and Leon Flores in Promised Land.

He made his film debut back in the 80s with the romance film, Salsa. He appeared alongside Angelina Jolie in the action thriller film Salt, which was released in 2010. He additionally portrayed minor roles in TV shows including Swift Justice, Total Recall 2070, Law & Order, and more.

Kamar is survived by his wife Sherri Saum, sons Caylen, Michael, and John, brothers Daniel and Walfredo Jr., sisters Lily and Idle, mother Matilde, and father Walfredo.