Who is Kara Williams from 'Love Is Blind'? Meet client service manager from Chicago

Netflix's hit reality show Love Is Blind is all set to return with its second season, and 30 new contestants are ready to find love in the most unique way.

Contestants will get to date each other by going on blind dates. They will not be able to see each other's faces as a wall will be placed between them.

What does Kara Williams do?

Kara Williams is a 32-year-old client service manager by profession. She currently resides in Chicago.

Food is Kara's love language as she frequently posts a lot of food pictures on Instagram. Kara is also an animal lover and has a separate Instagram account for her pet dog. Kara keeps the account updated with adorable pictures of her pet.

Kara also loves basketball and can perform some tricks as well. She also seems to adore aesthetic locations and views.

With all her energy and interest, Kara is set to enter Love Is Blind Season 2. Kara is so excited about being on the show that she even shared the news on her Instagram. She posted a picture and captioned it:

"Finally!! Excited to announce that I'm one of the Season 2 cast members of @loveisblindnetflix ! Can't wait for you to see if I was able to find love in this experiment when Love Is Blind premieres on Feb 11th on @netflix #loveisblind "

Kara also shared some thoughts on dating with Netflix. She said:

"I tend to put up walls around me, and I'm either letting people in too much or not enough."

When is 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 premiering?

The show premieres on February 11, 2022 on Netflix at 3:00 am EST in the US. It will be judged by real-life couple Vanessa and Nick Lachey.

